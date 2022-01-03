Silicon Tuners Market To Register Unwavering Growth During 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

According to the latest research by Fact. MR., global shipment of silicon tuners into all end-use device categories is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. Since late 2019, silicon tuners have been shipped in large volume into television sets. Industry leaders are already ramping up fifth generation products and experiencing ample demand. The primary tendency in recent years has been to increase external component integration, which lowers system costs, improves performance, and gives slightly higher margins for silicon tuner manufacturers. TV sets will account for more than half of total silicon tuner sales by 2021. Satellite STBs will hold for less than a quarter of all shipments in 2021, but smart TV sets are increasingly gaining ground owing to which the sales of silicon tuners is expected to skyrocket.

The study also offers scrutiny of the changing government policies amid COVID-19 disruptions. Policymakers in developing and developed nations are framing new regulations to meet the continuing macrocosmic shocks by COVID-19 pandemic. The authors of the report have taken into account the impact analysis of the pandemic, and have elaborated on the trends that will be crucial to the upcoming competitive landscape. New entrants, as well as established players who want to emerge as leaders in the post-COVID era, are taking the impact analysis seriously.

The list of prominent players in the global Silicon Tuners market includes the following names:

NXP SemiconductorsFa

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Max Linear

Maxim Integrated

Alps Alpine and Sony.

GLOBAL SILICON TUNERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type Analog Digital Hybrid

By Maximum Frequency Less than 250 MHz 250-500 MHz 500-750 MHz 750-1000 MHz Above 1000 MHz

By Noise Figure Below 4.5 dB 4.5-5.5 dB 5.5-7.5 dB Above 7.5 dB

By Operating Supply Voltage Below 1.5 V 1.5 – 3 V Above 3 V

By Maximum Frequency Cut Tape Mouse Reel Tray Tube

By Application Cable modems Cable TV (CATV) set-top boxes (analog and digital) CATV Media Gateway Cable modem + router Multi-room STB (Media Center) Cable modem with integrated Voice-over-IP (VoIP) Computer TV tuner cards (analog and digital) Analog TV sets Digital terrestrial TV sets Digital terrestrial adapters Others

By End-use Industry Type Consumer electronics IT and telecommunication Others



The regional segmentation of the Silicon Tuners market is done as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Some of the insights and market estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Assessment of the key regulations and norms by governments and what changes are probable in the post-COVID era

Evaluation of policies in developing and developed nations so as to understand what factors are essential in helping them bounce back to economic growth from a recent slump

Analysis of shares and size of key product segments and the technologies that will help fuel the demands in these segments

An overview of the direction of ongoing and future research and development, both by the private player and public institutions

An in-depth assessment of the economic disruptions that are likely to linger on for months after the COVID-19 pandemic recedes from the world

Technologies and healthcare infrastructures that will help understand the preparedness of various countries toward future such pandemics

Role of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence in various end-use industries

Global Silicon Tuners market report readers are expected to be able to know the following details:

Which kind of opportunities will emerge in the market over the forecast period? Where will these emerge and how will players strive to tap into them?

Which trends and drivers will be most significant over the forecast period and which factors will limit global Silicon Tuners market growth?

Which products and end-users will lay claim to a huge share of the market revenue over the forecast period?

Which regions will emerge as lucrative markets?

Which government policies will help players grow steadily and where will research and development play a key role?

