Discrete SiC Power Modules to Gain Maximum Traction in the SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market by 2031 End

The global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market is estimated at US$ 884 million in 2022. Demand of SiC & GaN power semiconductor devices is forecast to surpass the market value of US$ 6,954 million by 2032. Stupendous growth rate of 22.9% is projected for the demand of these electronic discrete components during the forecast period of 2022-32.

SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market Key Segments

By Material Type SiC GaN

By Component SiC Power Modules GaN Power Modules Discrete SiC Power Devices Discrete GaN Power Devices



By Application Power Supplies Wireless Charging Power Storage Hybrid and EV Components HEV Charging Equipment Motor Drives PV Inverter Traction Motor Components Others



Competition landscape: Top Companies of SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market

Market players in SiC & GaN power semiconductor business have mainly opted for growth oriented strategies which includes establishment of SiC and GaN related value chains. In addition, branding and continuous technical advancements in the manufacturing technology hits the top position in their priority list. These strategies are helping the global players to expand their regional footprint and garner maximum market share thus providing competitive advantage.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of SiC & GaN power semiconductor positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

In 2019, Infineon Technologies bought California-based Cypress Semiconductor Company with a deal closure value between 9 to 10 US$ billion.

Vincotech GmbH, a leading power semiconductor manufacturer stepped up its production line in May 2019 in Europe.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global SiC & GaN Power Semiconductor Market

1- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) to emerge as the dominating region in the global SiC & GaN power semiconductor market. By the end of 2026, APEJ is projected to bring in more than US$ 2,200 million revenue. Increasing demand for mobile devices, the presence of the key companies are some of the factors driving the demand for SiC & GaN to power semiconductor in the region.

2- Meanwhile, Japan followed by Europe are also likely to see the significant growth in the coming years. Technological advancements in the regions are driving the market growth.

3- SiC is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. By the end of 2026, SiC as a material to power semiconductor is projected to exceed US$ 2,400 million revenue.

4- Compared to the various components, discrete SiC power devices are anticipated to witness growth. Discrete SiC power devices are projected to reach the value of nearly US$ 2,000 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

5- SiC & GaN power semiconductor is expected to be used largely in power supplies during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, power supplies are projected to bring in more than US$ 800 million revenue.

