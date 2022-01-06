How To Buy A Mattress In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — A good mattress helps in getting sound sleep and also improves one’s overall health and well-being. Ashley HomeStore offers high quality mattresses made of superior materials.

About the Store

The store is considered as one of the best furniture and mattress stores in Central Texas. It was started almost 50 years ago and has since then worked towards providing the best in terms of quality and services. It also contributes to the local community by offering gently-used furniture to the needy.

Mattress Buying Tips

Buy the right type of mattress for your needs: Memory foam, Innerspring or Hybrid

Buy the right size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King

Consider different comfort levels i.e. ultra plush, plush, medium, firm and extra firm

Consider checking the store’s online listing of high quality mattresses

Ask an expert at the store about the materials used, durability and different sizes offered

Test out the mattresses at the store

Read reviews of previous customers

Consider sales and offers on the store’s website

Consider availing the financing options provided

Ask for recommendations from an expert at the store

Ask about different brands available at the store

Ask about return policies

Check the warranty

Consider buying a waterproof mattress protector

Stay within your budget

If you are not sure about the right mattress for you, take the store’s mattress finder quiz

Why Choose the Store

Offers special financing options

Competitive delivery prices

Convenience of online modes of payment

Offers white glove delivery and same day delivery

Free in-store pick-up

Monthly in-store specials

Interior decorating and designing services

Partnership with multiple organizations

Committed towards minimizing its carbon footprint

All mattresses are hypoallergenic and CertiPUR-US certified

For more information about the products and services offered at Ashley HomeStore, you can visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254) 634-5900.You can also check out the store’s website at https://killeenfurniture.com or visit its social media pages on Google Plus, YouTube and Facebook.