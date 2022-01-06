How To Buy A Mattress In Killeen, TX

Posted on 2022-01-06 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — A good mattress helps in getting sound sleep and also improves one’s overall health and well-being. Ashley HomeStore offers high quality mattresses made of superior materials.

About the Store 

The store is considered as one of the best furniture and mattress stores in Central Texas. It was started almost 50 years ago and has since then worked towards providing the best in terms of quality and services. It also contributes to the local community by offering gently-used furniture to the needy.

Mattress Buying Tips 

  • Buy the right type of mattress for your needs: Memory foam, Innerspring or Hybrid
  • Buy the right size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King
  • Consider different comfort levels i.e. ultra plush, plush, medium, firm and extra firm
  • Consider checking the store’s online listing of high quality mattresses
  • Ask an expert at the store about the materials used, durability and different sizes offered
  • Test out the mattresses at the store
  • Read reviews of previous customers
  • Consider sales and offers on the store’s website
  • Consider availing the financing options provided
  • Ask for recommendations from an expert at the store
  • Ask about different brands available at the store
  • Ask about return policies
  • Check the warranty
  • Consider buying a waterproof mattress protector
  • Stay within your budget
  • If you are not sure about the right mattress for you, take the store’s mattress finder quiz

 Why Choose the Store 

  • Offers special financing options
  • Competitive delivery prices
  • Convenience of online modes of payment
  • Offers white glove delivery and same day delivery
  • Free in-store pick-up
  • Monthly in-store specials
  • Interior decorating and designing services
  • Partnership with multiple organizations
  • Committed towards minimizing its carbon footprint
  • All mattresses are hypoallergenic and CertiPUR-US certified

For more information about the products and services offered at Ashley HomeStore, you can visit 1101 South W S Young Drive Killeen, TX 76543 or call at (254) 634-5900.You can also check out the store’s website at https://killeenfurniture.com or visit its social media pages on Google Plus, YouTube and Facebook.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution