Managing Vacation Rentals in North Padre Island

North Padre Island, TX, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Do you own a vacation rental and are interested in generating income from it? If yes, consider hiring property managers from The Rental Management Company, a full-service real-estate company that specializes in property management. Its portfolio ranges from condominiums, single-family homes, multi-family apartments, homeowners associations and townhouses to commercial properties.

About the Company 

The company was formed in 1988 and has since then been committed towards providing high quality vacation rentals in North Padre Island and its surrounding areas. It is actively associated with prestigious organizations such as National apartment Association, Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS, CCAA and more. 

Vacation Rental Management  

  • The company provides online marketing services for its vacation rental properties through its website and other online portals.
  • Potential guests can view properties that interest them on the company’s website and even get information about the amenities and features provided
  • Property can also be reserved online
  • The company’s website has an Owner Login Portal that provides access to activities on the property and also allows the owner to book Owner Reservations
  • An annual comprehensive inspection of the vacation rentals is performed
  • When a vacation rental is vacated, housekeeping subcontractors clean and prepare it for future guests
  • TRMC also provides a linen program which guarantees clean and stain-free linens in the rentals
  • The property management agency provides active marketing services by using signs, flyers and online listings
  • The agency performs a rental analysis of property to attract quality tenants and attain optimal rental value
  • It conducts thorough tenant screening and provide exclusive locator services

Reasons for Choosing the Company 

  • It has more than 30 years of experience in the field of property management
  • Dedicated towards providing informative, and professional services
  • Online property management software for professional services.
  • Services provided across North Padre Island.
  • Outstanding customer care
  • Handles maintenance requests quickly.
  • Cost friendly services.

To know more about vacation rental management services in North Padre Island, visit The Rental Management Company at 14613 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78418 or call at 361-949-9050. You can also visit https://www.rentalmgmt.com.

