Monel 400 Round Bar and Its Characteristics

Monel 400 Round Bar Supplier, Dealer and Stockist in India

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jan-06 — /EPR Network/ — Neptune Alloys is a High Quality Monel 400 Round Bar Supplier in India. We are a leading supplier of Monel 400 Round Bar in Mumbai and nearby areas. Our Monel 400 Round Bar is manufactured according to International ASTM, ANSI, API, DIN Standards in India. Mail us for Easy and Quick Quotes at Factory Prices. UNS N04400 Round Bars, WNR 2.4360 Bars, and WNR 2.4361 Bars are the designations for Monel Alloy 400 Round Bars.

Monel 400 Round Bar is a form of bar which is in the round shape. Monel 400 Round Bars are used for various purposes such as manufacturing, grills, furniture, railings etc. They are widely used in different industries worldwide. Neptune Alloys are a well known supplier of Monel 400 Round Bar in Mumbai. Monel 400 Round Bars include a number of distinguishing characteristics, including corrosion resistance, accurate measurements, lack of maintenance, and more. We also deal with Nickel Round Bar, and so on.

Monel 400 Round Bar Supplier:- Characteristics

Monel 400 Round Bars maintain their corrosion and oxidation resistance even at sub-zero temperatures. These Monel 400 Round Bars are also resistant to both neutral and alkaline salts. Against hydrochloric and hydrofluoric acids, Monel Round Bars have a high resistance. Monel Round Bars are used in a variety of industries, including marine engineering, gasoline, and freshwater tanks. Monel 400 Round Bars are available in different diameters and sizes. They range from 3 mm up to 100 mm in diameter and length. Also available as per client drawing or requirement.

Monel 400 Round Bar Supplier and Stockist:- Specifications, Standard, & Materials

Specifications : ASTM B164 / ASME SB164

Dimensions : EN, DIN, JIS, ASTM, BS, ASME, AISI

Range : 3.17 MM TO 350 MM DIA

Diameter : 25mm to 152mm

Length : 1 to 6 Meters, Custom Cut Lengths

Finish : Bright, Polish & Black

Form : Round, Square, Hex (A/F), Rectangle, Billet, Ingot, Forging etc.

Condition : Cold Drawn & Polished Cold Drawn, Centreless Ground & Polished

Monel 400 Round Bar Supplier:- Uses & Advantages

Neptune Alloys’s Monel 400 Round Bars ease of operation, repair, and adaptability lend it to extensive industrial use, withstanding pressures up to 1000 bar and temperatures up to 752 °F (400 °C), depending on design and raw materials used. Sizes typically range from 6mm to 90mm (different sizes available as per requirements). Advantage of a Neptune Monel 400 Round Bars is that they are corrosion resistant and are more durable then other Monel 400 Round Bars in the market. Our Monel 400 Round Bar is widely used in Chemical Industries and Pharmaceutical Industries.

