Chemical Distribution Market Revenue Driver, Technology Estimates & Scope Analysis, 2025

The global Chemical Distribution Market was valued at US$ 204.37 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and will touch the value of US$ 317.47 billion by the completion of the year 2025. This is because there is a greater demand for reachable supply chain networks and services. Plus, end-users like pharmaceuticals, electronics, infrastructure, automotive, and construction are expected to propel the chemical distribution market. The chemical factory does produce as well as supplies raw materials needed for the manufacturing sector. The products could be available to consumers/users by barrels, sacks, small packages, pipelines, or containers.

The chemical distribution industry is segmented by product, end-use, and geography. By product, the segmentation goes like specialty (electronic, agrochemicals, construction, specialty polymers and resins, and others), and commodity (plastics & polymers, explosives, synthetic rubber, petrochemicals, and others). By end-use, the market spans specialty (construction, automotive & transportation, agriculture, textiles, industrial manufacturing, and others) and commodity (textiles, downstream chemicals, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, and others).

By geography, the chemical distribution market constitutes North America (Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.), Western Europe (U.K., Italy, France, and Germany), Central & Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific (Japan, India, South Korea, and China), Central & South America (Brazil), and MEA (Saudi Arabia).

North America rules the roost due to extensive demand-supply rebalancing coupled with feedstock advantages. They are revitalizing the industry all over the U.S. The European market is on the verge of witnessing heavy investments in inland, waterways, ports, and rail owing to transport infrastructure development policies all over the European Union. Demand for bulky and specialty products for oil & gas, construction, and petroleum industries are driving the demand for distribution all over Qatar, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

The players contributing to the chemical distribution industry include Ashland, Inc.; IMCD Group; Omya AG; Helm AG; ICC Chemicals, Inc.; Univar, Inc.; Brenntag AG; REDA; Quimidroga; Safic-Alcan; Biesterfeld AG; Stockmeir Chemie; Jebsen & Jessen Offshore Pte. Ltd.; TER Group; Azelis Holding S.A.; Barentz B.V.; and Nexeo Solution Holding LLC.

