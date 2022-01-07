Demand for Organic Lime Oil is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 3.8% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Demand for lime oil is expected to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, 2017-2022. The global lime oil market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 488 Mn by 2022 end.

Lime oil is an important ingredient of the combination of essential oils that are incorporated in treatment of inflammatory skin conditions and arthritis. Moreover, owing its energy boosting and mood lifting peculiarities, lime oil has been experiencing decent traction in aromatherapy over the past few years. Therapeutic applications of lime oil are likely to attract the revenue worth US$ 75 Mn by 2022 end, as indicated by the lime oil market report. Throughout the forecast period, the demand for lime oil in therapeutics will remain steady.

Segmentation

Source Type Natural Organic

Form Absolute Concentrates Blends

Application Therapeutics Aromatherapy Food & Beverages Toiletries Cosmetics Fragrances Cleaning & home Others



Distrbution Channel Modern trade Franchise outlets Specialty stores Online



Geographical Region North America Europe Latin America Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan Middle East and Africa



Competition Analysis: Global Lime Oil Market Landscape

In an effort to retain and use volatile compounds in lime oil in food preservation applications, it is expected that leading food processing brands will strategically combine their conventional food preservation techniques with innovative packaging techniques so as to reap the benefits of volatile compounds that are present in lime oil.

As therapeutic applications will remain the top opportunity generator for natural lime oil producers, the global market landscape for lime oil is poised to witness innovation in lime oil formulations and combinations extending the existing applications in therapeutic realm.

The key companies operating in the global lime oil market include

Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd.

Aromaaz International

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Young Living Essentials Oils LC

Aksuvital

Biolandes

are some of the important competitors in the global lime oil market landscape, and have been profile in the global lime oil market report.

While Europe is slated to spearhead the global market for lime oil through 2022, it is expected that the region will thrive at a moderate pace. Towards the end of projection period, Europe’s share in the global lime oil market value is likely to expand 1.3X – compared to that registered in 2017. North America’s lime oil market is however anticipated to approach the revenue sales worth US$ 112 Mn by the end of projection period.

By source, natural lime oil is foreseen to witness higher rate of adoption over organically sourced lime oil – which is poised to lose a significant value share through the course of aid timeline. This scenario is attributed to increasing consumer inclination towards natural ingredients in the recent past. Lime oil producers will continue to explore higher application opportunities in therapeutics that accounted for around 15% revenue share in the total lime oil market value in 2017. Food and beverages also represent a significant application area for lime oil producing companies, holding an estimated share of over one-fifth of the total market value.

