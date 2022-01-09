Cisdem DVD Burner 6.4.0 Released with Dual Windows for Editing

Madelia, Minnesota, United States, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Software Inc. has declared the release of the Video Converter 6.4.0. The new version added dual-windows preview in editing panel, optimized underlying & player code, and fixed some bugs. And it’s now supports macOS 10.12 Sierra to macOS 12.0 Monterey.

“Cisdem DVD Burner 6.4.0 is the last version for 2021. Judging from user feedback, our upgrade to it this year was very successful and won unanimous praise,” said William G. Smith, the manager of Cisdem multimedia department. “Although the research on DVD Burner in the industry is at a continually decreasing rate, Cisdem will continue to develop new features and improve the performance of DVD Burner as long as users demand it.”

Cisdem DVD Burner Freshly Updated in December

1. Addeddual windows for editing

When entering the editing interface, the DVD video will be played in a dual-window mode. During the editing process, users can compare the original and output videos in real time.

2. Optimizedunderlying code

It increases the stability of DVD burning and greatly improves the success rate of DVD burning.

3. Fixedthe video playback issue

By optimizing the player code, the crash of some videos was solved. And the new version also fixed the issue that the video screen jumps when the video is paused.

4. Fixed the issue of adding background music

It solved the problem of crashing and the unavailability of the fade-in/fade-out function when adding background music. Thanks to the fade-in/fade-out effect, the background music in the menu will not suddenly sound loud and frighten users.

Main Benefits

Supporta wide range of disc formats. Burnvarious kinds of video formats to DVD and ISO. Write multiple DVD copies. Make quick edits, trim & crop video, enhance color, add chapters & subtitles, and reduce noise to breathe new life into your old videos. Providemany free DVD templates in different themes and allow users to customize background music, background image, title thumbnail, and more. Easy to install and us The product logic is very clear, which can help users get started quickly without frustration. Free technical support.

Price and Availability

Cisdem DVD Burner 6.4.0 is available for download and purchase from https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-mac.html. One can buy a lifetime license for 1 Mac at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Christmas and New Year discounts are now underway, and the price is only $39.99. Download the free trial here: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a well-known innovative software company with programs covering multimedia tools like DVD Burner, utility tools, and document tools. The company is dedicated to building highly efficient Mac software that makes life easier and processes simpler. For more detailed information please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.