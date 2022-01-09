Upscene releases Database Workbench 6.0 – a powerful database developer tool

Berghem, Netherlands, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Upscene Productions is proud to announce the availability of the next major version of the popular multi-DBMS development tool, Database Workbench 6.

There have been numerous improvements to the user interface and existing tools, this version also brings full Firebird 4 support, PostgreSQL table inheritance and Oracle multi-segmented expression indices support.

Database Workbench now comes in 3 editions with different pricing models, there’s always a version that suits you!

“Database Workbench 6 is a great improvement and we’re introducing the Enterprise Edition”, says Martijn Tonies, founder of Upscene Productions. “This new edition adds a Team Server, a centralized repository for configuration data, workspaces and a built in Version Control System for your database objects.”

Improved GUI

Flexible BLOB viewer/editor

InterBase & Firebird query statistics

New database features

For more information, see What’s new in Database Workbench 6?

Database Workbench supports MySQL, MariaDB, Firebird, Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, NexusDB and InterBase, comes in multiple editions and is licensed based on selectable modules.

It includes tools for database design, database maintenance, testing, data transfer, data import & export, database migration, database compare and numerous other tools.

About Database Workbench

Database Workbench is a database developer tool, now 20 years in the making and is being used by thousands of developers across the globe who have come to rely on it every day. From database design, implementation, to testing and debugging, it will aid you in your daily database work. Find more at https://www.upscene.com/database_workbench/

About Upscene Productions

Based in The Netherlands, Europe, this small but dedicated company has been providing database developers with useful tools for over 20 years. Slowly expanding the product portfolio and gaining recognition amongst InterBase and Firebird database developers, they now offer tools for a whole range of database systems, including, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server.