Hypersonic Speeds Everywhere! PureVPN Adds 20 Gbps Servers in Several Key Locations

Central, Hong Kong, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Not too long ago, we made a promise. A promise to be ready for the 5G world. A promise to provide you with the fastest VPN speeds. A promise to upgrade our global network and provide you access to the most advanced and fastest servers on the globe.

We have now delivered on this promise. We’ve added more 20 Gbps servers to our network before the end of this year so that you don’t feel left behind when 5G technology hits the market. You wanted fast speeds, and we built a powerful infrastructure to make that happen for you.

Previously, we had added the first batch of 20 Gbps servers to our network. This upgrade was done on our Washington DC server and on all of our servers in the UK. Now, we’ve made more upgrades to our global network by adding 20 Gbps servers at the following locations:

* Los Angeles, US

* Miami Florida, US

* Atlanta, US

* Phoenix, US

* Salt Lake City, US

* All servers in France

* All servers in Germany

* All servers in the Netherlands

With the new upgrades, you will be able to enjoy:

* Faster speeds when surfing the web!

* A buffer-free streaming experience!

* Downloads that finish before you expect!

What makes 20 Gbps servers so special

It’s simple, you get to enjoy faster speeds and better stability when connected to PureVPN.

Faster speeds: 20 Gbps servers offer much better throughput when compared to other servers. This means that they are able to transfer big chunks of data quickly and easily. This of course translates to better and faster speeds whenever you browse anything from these servers.

Better reliability: 20 Gbps servers are able to host a greater number of people. Therefore, they are less crowded when compared to other servers. This translates into better stability from the server and faster throughput of data.

What does the latest server upgrade mean for you

Some might ask why we’re upgrading our network to 20 Gbps when other major VPN brands are still offering 10 Gbps servers? The reason is simple. When we look to the future, we see a world that is completely enveloped with 5G technology. This will be a time when the bandwidth requirements of people will rise tremendously. A strong and advanced network infrastructure will be needed to deliver the right speed and stability to the users. This is why we are making early leaps in order to be better prepared for the times ahead.

We also perform regular optimization of our server network so that it remains in the best health and can offer you the best and fastest VPN experience. With the latest 20 Gbps server speed upgrades, and with more locations, it is now easy to state that PureVPN is 100% ready for the 5G world! Visit https://www.purevpn.com and download PureVPN today!