Plus91 receives Certification of Integration with ABDM

Pune, India, 2022-Jan-09 — /EPR Network/ — Plus91 Technologies Pvt Ltd, A global Digital Health Solution provider, announced today that it has received [the Integration Certificate /a Letter] from National Health Authority (NHA) certifying that its Digital Health platform MediXcel is integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission(ABDM)] for

Health IT Creation, Capture and Verification for patient registration

Developing/Offering Services to Healthcare Providers to share digital records via PHR(Patient health Records) apps.

Developing Health Information User services to provide a view of patient’s medical history to authorized healthcare workers with complete consent.

This step is an important milestone in Plus91’s commitment to be compliant with security and national regulations while growing Digital Health in India.

“This is a great way to begin the new year. We intend to deploy the NDHM compliant MediXcel in Polyclinics and Hospitals in India over the coming 12 months. ” said Aditya Patkar, CEO. “’Our users love the comprehensive nature of offerings that MediXcel offers towards Administration, Clinical Details and Business Performance Management within a single solution that is highly secure and constantly updated in line with modern market demands.”

MediXcel is a versatile and scalable platform used by clinics, diagnostic groups, hospitals, digital health service providers, and government PHCs. MediXcel currently caters to single and multi-specialty clinics, clinic chains, diagnostic groups, and hospitals of various sizes.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), previously called the NDHM was launched by the Prime Minister on the 15th August 2020. The ABDM aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

In May 2021, Plus91 The MediXcel Digital Health platform had completed its compliance steps for the ABDM (called the NDHM at that point in time) approval.

At that time, Plus91’s CEO, Aditya Patkar had commented, “We at Plus91 believe that the NDHM framework has many benefits for stakeholders. We hope there is active participation from all to make those benefits a reality. The key central beneficiary is the patient and we believe that NDHM will empower all Indians to better understand their health journey and make the clinical decision process more transparent.”

About Plus91 Technologies Private Limited (Plus91) :

Plus91 Technologies is a company registered in India and focused on Digital Health. Plus91 builds and manages the MediXcel(™) Medical Platform, which is globally used by its customers to manage the clinical information of over 34 million patients. Plus91 has customers in India, Africa, the USA, and East Asia. Plus91 and its Leadership is considered influential in the Digital Health IT space. Plus91 collaborates with local stakeholders to meaningfully improve healthcare delivery systems all over the world.

About the National Health Authority (NHA):

The National Health Authority (NHA) is the apex agency of the Government of India responsible for the strategy, design, execution, and oversight of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the National Digital Health Mission across the country. NHA acts as an extension of the MOHFW and is governed by a Board which is chaired by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare along with eleven other members. Its functions include formulation of policies, operational guidelines, implementation mechanisms, coordination with State Governments, monitoring, and oversight, among others.