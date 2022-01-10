SEO Marketing Company in Singapore

UBI Avenue, Singapore, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for affordable SEO services in Singapore? Existus technology aim to optimize websites as search engine friendly to obtain a higher ranking which increases website traffic.

Benefits of SEO Services

01) It helps to drive quality traffic to your website

SEO allows businesses to appear in the search results of people who are searching for products or services they are offering. By growing your search engine visibility, your business has the opportunity to attract more prospective leads to your website.

The click-through rate of organic search results is pretty high compared to paid search results because people trust organic results over advertisements. If you have a website that is properly SEO optimised, the probability of your website appearing in related search results is pretty high and the organic visitors coming to your website will also be high.

The quality of traffic to the website through SEO is comparatively higher because you are optimising the website using the keywords that are highly relevant to your business and the website appears only in the search results of people who are searching using these keywords. Therefore the possibility of irrelevant visitors coming to your website is pretty low and hence will record a lower bounce rate.

02) SEO increases the credibility of your website

People trust organic search results over paid search ads. Therefore, if your website ranks high in organic search results, the trust people have towards your website will also increase.

And also an important element of SEO is website authority. When your website has a high domain authority, this not only increases your credibility but also helps you in ranking.

03) It promotes a positive user experience for your business

One of the primary objectives of SEO is to provide a positive user experience. Website loading speed, relevant keywords, keyword-rich URLs, website responsiveness and high-quality images and videos are some of the elements in SEO that directly affect the user experience.

If your website is properly optimised for SEO, users have the ability to navigate through the website smoothly, get the idea of the content of the web page by looking at the URL and the title, scan through the content easily with images, access the website via any device within seconds etc. These things guarantee a positive user experience and ultimately help your business grow with more return visitors and conversions.

04) It helps to build engagement and conversion rate

If your website stands out with a top number in google search results then it generates more traffic to your site. Many people come and search on your page for some specific information or some come to help to increase your lead.

05) It helps to make your brand valuable

When you get more leads and traffic on your website people believe in you. They help you to increase your brand credibility and help to spread your brand awareness by word of mouth and it will become more valuable and essential for your business success. In addition, SEO allows you to trust your brand value and give you more opportunities to attract more customers to your target market.

06) It produces long-lasting results

One of the most common complaints about SEO is that it doesn’t produce instant results. You might have to wait weeks, months or even a year to get good results from SEO. You have to be patient because SEO is not an overnight process and if you invest your time and effort in optimising your website, it definitely will be worthwhile in the long run.

07) It is cost-effective

Unlike many other digital marketing tools, SEO is 100% free. You don’t have to spend any money to rank on Google. You just have to have a proper plan, invest enough time and effort and you will be getting more traffic, leads and conversions to your website

08) SEO ensures the mobile-friendliness of your website

This does not mean that SEO improves your website’s mobile-friendliness. But for good SEO your website needs to be mobile responsive. More than 65% of global average web traffic is recorded from mobile devices and if your website is not optimised for mobile, there is a pretty good chance that you are losing a lot of potential customers.

Google introduced mobile first indexing in 2020 and with this websites that are not mobile-friendly lose their visibility in organic search results.