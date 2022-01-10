Redpoint Norman Helps Students Live Larger

Norman, Oklahoma, 2022-Jan-10 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Norman is pleased to announce they help students live larger with their convenient off-campus housing options. They provide a comfortable living environment to allow students to live their best life while remaining close to the University of Oklahoma campus.

At Redpoint Norman, students can choose from various floor plans to meet their needs, including two, three, four, and five-bedroom apartments to share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. The apartments can be upgraded to include a furniture package for a low monthly rate. Clubhouse views are also available for an additional fee. The base rent for each apartment includes Internet access, water and sewer, and trash services.

Redpoint Norman strives to help students live their best lives by offering various amenities that make college living more enjoyable. Residents can take advantage of features like a 24-hour fitness center, entertainment room with billiards, a sand volleyball court, a resort-style swimming pool, an outdoor lounge and firepit, and more. The apartments are pet-friendly, allowing students to bring their furry companions along for their college adventure. A private shuttle transports students between the apartment complex and the campus.

Anyone interested in learning about this off-campus apartment complex can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Norman website or by calling 1-405-366-1900.

About Redpoint Norman: Redpoint Norman is an off-campus housing complex offering the best living environment for students attending the University of Oklahoma. The complex makes it easy and more affordable for students to live close to the campus with their friends. They have created the most comfortable living environment for their residents.

Company: Redpoint Norman

Address: 1601 E Imhoff Rd.

City: Norman

State: OK

Zip code: 73071

Telephone number: 1-405-366-1900