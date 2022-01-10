Wrapping Tissue Market Analysis By Product, Component & Distribution Channel

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global wrapping tissue market is estimated to reach USD 1.59 billion, by 2025, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The growing emphasis of resellers and manufacturers for packaging along with the rising e-commerce sector is expected to increase the demand for the product in the next few years. The product used in the process of origami arts. Kite making, and packaging applications.

In addition, the increasing consumer preference towards crafts and arts is complementing the market growth. Facebook, Instagram and other digital platforms are increasing the growth of the origami arts for gift wrapping. Moreover, the rapidly growing fast-food chains are also increasing product demand. Food chains are much unorganized and work with minimal resources. To reduce the overall cost, the operators favor the wrapping tissues for product packaging.

The growing packaging industry is projected to contribute to the market growth. The increasing demand for the high-quality packaging of orders made through online platforms for efficient delivery is expected to boost the demand for wrapping tissue. Moreover, the rising consumer preference for new and attractive designed packages is expected to increase the demand for products in the next few years.

Product Insights

The wrapping tissue market is bifurcated into virgin, mixed pulp, and de-inked depending on the product. In 2018, the virgin pulp segment held the highest share in the overall market. This product is a combination of water and cellulose fibers which are manufactured both mechanically and chemically. During the process of making de-inked pulp, the fiber gets degraded at every cycle as removing ink from the printed paper is difficult. After 4 to6 cycles, the fiber gets weak and shorter and cannot be used thereafter. Virgin pulp is the most preferred product type, especially among manufacturers.

Wrapping Tissue Market Share Insights

Leading players in the market include Virgin Pulp; Twin Rivers Paper Company; MPI Papermills, Inc.; Papers LLP, Seaman paper company, and NASHVILLE WRAPS.

The companies engage in developing new products which in turn es expected to add up to the competition. The growing demand for eco-friendly packages is encouraging players to develop new products.

Application Insights

In 2018, the commercial segment held a market share in the overall market. This segment is projected to dominate in the coming few years owing to the high demand for packaging applications from manufacturers across industries such as healthcare, cosmetics, and others. The segment holds a market share of over 50.0% in the overall market.

The residential segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 4.2% from 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to rising consumer interest in packaging products such as gifts, wraps, and hampers among consumers.

Distribution Channel Insights

In 2018, the offline channel held a market share of more than60.0% in the overall market. The offline channel mainly includes medium and small-level manufacturers and other retailers which are offering packaging products. The retailers mainly rely on direct communication instead of e-medium platforms.

Less awareness regarding placing orders easily through offline shopping is expected to bolster the market growth. The online channel is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Some of the few players in the market which offer online services are NASHVILLE WRAPS, IndiaMART, Aliaba.com, and InterMESH Ltd.

Regional Insights

The North American region is estimated to hold the largest market share in the overall market by the end of 2025. According to studies, Americans spend over USD 12.5 billion on tissue paper, gift bags, gift wraps, and wrapping paper in the year 2017.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for products from manufacturing units and increasing the population of the region, especially in countries such as India, and China. Moreover, the growing income levels of consumers are influencing them to purchase high-quality products.

