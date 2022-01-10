Diabetic Footwear Market Analysis and Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 10 2022 — /EPR Network/ — The “Diabetic Footwear Market” report gives a massive source to analyze the industry and other fundamental technicalities identifying with it. The examination discloses the total assessment and veritable parts of the diabetic footwear market. This study exhibits a straightforward outline of the industry, that integrates applications, blueprints, industry chain structure, and definitions. This report prepares a case for investments in different regions based on a practical view of their regulatory outline, manufacturing dynamics, and availability of skills and resources in that region.

The global diabetic footwear market is projected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2025. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. These specialty footwears are designed to reduce the risk of skin breakdown and foot deformities. Further, growing obesity and its adverse effect are promoting the sale of such footwear as a preventive measure.

Among different product types, shoes are expected to hold the largest market share to reach USD 3.31 billion by 2025. The growing market share of shoes is attributed to its rising popularity among the working population. Further, increasing focus on health and the growing popularity of cardiovascular exercises are estimated to increase the demand for diabetic shoes.

On the other hand, slippers are also expected to gain significant traction largely because of convenience associated with their use, and their availability in various types. Additionally, the introduction of new materials such as cotton, leather and others for sleepers manufacturing is further expected to bolster their demand. This segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

Sales of footwear products through online channels are likely to get traction in the near future. Growing online sales channels, multichannel marketing and attractive discount on online purchasing are proliferating the sales through this channel. The offline segment, on the other hand, will continue to remain popular, especially among middle and low-income countries. Rising sale of these footwear products through specialty stores and pharma shops is a key driver to the offline segment.

