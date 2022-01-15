Cordless Grinders Are Projected To Dominate The Sales And Is Poised To Be The Most Lucrative Segment Of Cordless Grinders Market

Electric Cannabis Grinders Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, electric cannabis grinders is projected to see surge in demand owing to rise in recreational activities among young adults. Further, legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes in several countries over the years is set to foster the sales during next ten years.

Attributed to fast growing recreational industry along with rising trend of pubs and bars, market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~11%. Moreover, inculcation of new technologies that would make cannabis grinders more accessible and handy is projected to propel the sales thus growing with double digit CAGR over forecast period.

Key Segments

By Capacity 1-5 gm 6-10 gm <10 gm <50 gm

By Source Corded Cordless

By Space Two Piece Three Piece

By Sales Channel Online Channel Manufacturers website Third Party Website Offline Channel Departmental Store Supermarket Specialty Store Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Electric Cannabis Grinders?

Cordless cannabis grinders are choice of customers due to its portable capabilities and ease of convenience. Moreover, cordless grinders are durable with longer life span when compared with corded ones thus is a preferred choice among consumers.

Further, cordless grinders are projected to dominate the sales and is poised to be the most lucrative segment in terms of revenue generation capabilities. Additionally, market players are rolling out wholesale of cordless electric grinders through online and offline sales channels witnessing surge in its demand.

Moreover, cordless grinders will see major surge in sales through online channels and thus is projected to provide major thrust to the electric grinders market over next decade.

