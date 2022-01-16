Sales of Sesame Oil will Surpass Revenues Worth US$ 9,000 Mn by 2031 End

250 Pages Sesame Oil Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sesame Oil.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sesame Oil market.

Sesame oil is extracted from plant species known as Sesamum Indicum, an herbaceous annual that belongs to the Pedaliaceae family, reaching about 1.8 meters in height. Over the past couple of years, western herbalists have sesame oil for various therapeutic purposes.

Consumption of sesame oil has been facing a paradigm shift among consumers, gaining popularity across regions such as Asia, and North America. Governments across the globe are taking initiatives, considering allowing bulk sesame oil export, which in turn will support farmers who have been facing distress in selling their crops.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Processed

Virgin End User Food Service

Food Processor

Retail Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

The primary factor which is sustaining the growth of the global market for sesame oil, is its utilization in various cuisines, Ayurveda, a variety of massage oils, and beauty products. Owing to its nutritional value, the adoption of sesame oil has gained an uptick among consumers, and power-packed sesame oil has been gaining higher traction on the back of its benefits to human health. This report, published by Fact.MR, provides an in-depth analysis of the global sesame oil market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and offers key insights about future market direction.

Competition Tracking

Global leaders in the sesame oil market as profiled in Fact.MR’s report include

The Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Marico Limited

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

Cargill Inc.

ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd)

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Olympic Oils Limited

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Adams Group Inc.

Borges International Group S.L.U.

Bunge Limited

Associated British Foods plc.

Key Estimations from Fact.MR’s Report on the Global Sesame Oil Market

The retail segment is expected to remain the most lucrative among end-users in the global market for sesame oil, with sales estimated to register the fastest expansion through 2022. Sales of sesame oil will continue to exhibit a sluggish expansion in the food processor segment throughout the forecast period. Sales of sesame oil in specialty stores will register the highest CAGR through 2022, based on distribution channels. Modern trade will continue to be the most lucrative distribution channel in the market, with sales projected to account for over one-third market share, in terms of revenues, during the forecast period. Processed sesame oil will remain the preferred product among consumers in the market. Revenues from processed sesame oil sales will account for approximately US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022-end. In terms of revenues, sales of processed sesame oil will hold around three-fourth market share through 2022. During 2017 to 2022, Europe will continue to be the most lucrative region for the sesame oil market, in terms of revenues. Revenues from sesame oil sales in Europe are expected to account for more than one-fourth market share over the forecast period.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Sesame Oil, Sales and Demand of Sesame Oil, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.



