Plasma Display Module Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2028

Plasma Display Module Market: Introduction

Plasma display module is a flat panel module mostly used in televisions. A plasma display module contains a plasma that consists of electronically charged ionized gases. Plasma display modules have a wide colour gamut and very low luminance.

A plasma display module produces deeper black, which enables a superior contrast ratio. The colour reproduction of a plasma display module is very similar to CRTs as it uses similar phosphors.

Moreover, plasma display modules do not suffer image degradation like LCDs. Plasma display modules have a wider viewing angle as compared to LCDs. Plasma display modules provide improved display performance, have faster response time, high refresh rates and superior uniformity.

Plasma module displays are tailor made to stimulate low-temperature plasma systems and sources. Plasma display modules perform in all the space dimension, which include 1D, 2D and 3D.

Plasma Display Module Market: Drivers

Features, such as enhanced video quality, improved performance and faster response time, have increased the adoption of plasma display modules and are significantly contributing to the growth of the global plasma display module market.

The increasing adoption of large screen TVs and laptops is significantly contributing to the growth of the global plasma display module market.

Challenges associated with the plasma display module market are flickering issues, heavy weight as compared to LED displays and loss in the luminosity of phosphorus over the time.

These are some of the critical issues adversely affecting the growth of the global plasma display module market during the forecast period. However, vendors are continuously focused on improving plasma display modules and are expected to overcome these challenges during the forecast period.

Plasma Display Module Market: Regional Overview

The plasma display module market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and Middle East & Africa. Presently, APEJ holds the largest share of the plasma display module market due to an increase in disposable income in emerging countries.

Plasma Display Module Market: Segmentation Segmentation based on the application: The plasma display module market is segmented based on applications into TVs, desktops, digital signage and others. Segmentation based on the end-user: The plasma display module market is segmented based on the end-user into commercial, residential and others.

Plasma Display Module Market: Key PlayersSome of the key players associated with plasma display module market are Vishay Semiconductors, Planar, NEC Display Solutions, FUJITSU, Samsung Corporation, OKAYA and LG Corporation.

