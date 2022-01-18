OKY App & Prepay Nation Launch a Global Strategic Partnership to Support Financial Inclusion and the Digital Lifestyle

Prepay Nation and OKY App have entered into a strategic partnership to provide top-up for OKY app’s customers across the U.S.

Berwyn, PA, USA, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Prepay Nation, a global leader in mobile/Data top-up and recharge for prepaid solutions and OKY App an innovative and one-of-a-kind U.S.-based fintech platform designed by and for immigrants with the purpose of bridging digital and geographic divides and promoting financial inclusion for underserved communities, helping them to connect, thrive, and achieve prosperity have entered into a strategic partnership to provide top-up for OKY app’s customers across the U.S.

“This new partnership is a pivotal expansion of our prepaid productized remittances for cross-border e-gift cards, education, food, health, construction, and agriculture, to millions of customers across Latin America and beyond,” Says A.J. Hanna, CEO of Prepay Nation.

“We are transforming the way that people support their families back home, providing new options, better choices, convenience, and instant gratification, while helping them save time and money” continued Hanna.

“This partnership opens new channels for OKY users to top-up their account with cash, allowing them to participate in a digital ecosystem,” said Victor Unda, CEO of OKY.

“OKY understands the importance of ensuring immigrants can remain connected to their friends and families back home and has designed a platform that empowers them to remain a part of their lives enabling its consumers to buy from its one-of-a-kind marketplace by digitalizing cash at thousands of points of sale across all the United States.” continued Unda.

OKY provides its users with the ability to participate in e-commerce without the need for a bank account, credit, or debit card, which are factors that often keep the immigrant community from achieving their goals more efficiently by leveraging the digital economy.

Prepay Nation is a global leader in the new digital lifestyle enabling millions of people around the world to stay connected at home and away.

The partnership benefits OKY App and its customers by leveraging the extensive Prepay Nation global network of brick and mortar and digital channels.

Prepay Nation helps in connecting brands like OKY App to distributors and resellers by enabling the Latin American and other Diasporas in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East to prepay for productized remittances by topping up their OKY App account.

About Prepay Nation (PPN):

Prepay Nation (PPN) is a global leader in domestic and cross-border airtime/data top-up and recharge, digital gift cards, bill payments, and productized remittances. Prepay Nation utilizes its innovative B2B and B2B2C Value Top-Up Marketplace and Technology Hub to enable over 4 Billion consumers around the world to stay connected to their friends and families and participate in the new digital lifestyle. With connections to over 500 Mobile Network Operators in 150 countries, consumers can simply charge and recharge their prepaid mobile, IoT, Amazon Cash, and now OKY App accounts anytime and from anywhere. Prepay Nation offers a diverse network of partnerships with over 275,000 locations across N.America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East and a variety of online and digital applications globally. Prepay Nation enables its partners to generate increased foot traffic, higher site visits, more transactions, incremental revenue, and stronger customer loyalty.

For more information, visit https://www.prepaynation.com

