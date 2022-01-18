Sydney’s Daniel Twining releases alt-country single ‘Sweetheart’

SYDNEY, Australia, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of alt-country music known as Daniel Twining has released his latest official single, “Sweetheart.” It has been released with a B-side, “Summer in the South.” Both tracks have been proudly published as independent releases without the involvement of the corporate music industry ahead of their inclusion on his debut LP album, “Boulder County.” Soulful, genuine, and startlingly human, “Sweetheart” introduces Daniel Twining as one of the most intriguing alt-country artists in recent memory.

Sydney, Australia’s Daniel Twining cites as main artistic influences Bruce Springsteen, John Prine, Jason Isbell, and City and Colour. With an emphasis on intimacy, authenticity, and warm, acoustic textures, “Sweetheart” by Daniel Twining has a little something for fans of country music new and old.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Sweetheart,” Daniel Twining writes, “This is a precursor to a larger release, an album entitled ‘Boulder County.’ Overall this single and the full record are about coming to terms with lost love, navigating mental health struggles and learning to be a better person through it all.”

Daniel Twining got his start in music after his brother handed down to him a series of old alt-country and Americana CDs from his “overflowing collection.”

“I had always enjoyed singing,” Twining says, “but I did not entirely fall in love with music until I heard the stories told in that way.”

In addition to the skills of Daniel Twining, “Boulder Country,” boasts the talents of Charlie Collins and Csoke (vocals), Jy-Perry Banks (pedal steel), Pat Doherty (piano, Wurlitzer), Dominic Givney and Mitch Sexty (guitar), Jackson Kent (guitar, bass),

Miles Bennett (trumpet), Jack Lincoln (trombone), Zac Olsen (saxophone), and

Billy Minett, Pat Rogers and Phan Sjarif (drums/percussion).

“Sweetheart” by Daniel Twining is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. The complete “Boulder County” LP becomes available 31 January 2022. Get in early, alt-country music fans.

