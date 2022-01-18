North America, 2022-Jan-18 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, Lovmuse headband wigs become the most popular wigs in North America, Lovmuse Headband wigs are made of human virgin hair with the headband. The wig can be slid around the head and held in place using a headband instead of clips or other fasteners. It can be styled as other regular wigs do, however, the main difference between them is the number of combs inserted, the softness of the headband, and the separation ability of the headband. Wearing a headband wig makes the hairline look natural, just like wearing a headscarf which gives people a fashionable, youthful appearance. Without glue or sewing, people can adjust the elastic to find the most comfortable way to wear it.

The Reasons That Lovmuse Headband Wigs So Popular In North America

1. Lovmuse Headband wigs are made of virgin hair material which indicates they can last for a long time, and it hasn’t the odor, tangles, and shedding problems. Besides, natural hair can be dyed and permed appropriately.

2. Lovmuse Headband wigs are great protective styles for wig beginners, they’re quick and convenient hairstyles. No lace, no glue.peoplecan just throw it on head & go in seconds.

3. Lovmuse Headband wigs cater to all head sizes for the turban of the headband wig is made of elastic cloth, it suits various head sizes ranging from 20 inches to 25 inches.

4. Lovmuse headband wigs aretheideal choice for any wig wearer, regardless of their hair type, texture, or consistency! This amazing strap eliminates tension and headaches, prevents baldness.

How To Wear A Lovmuse Headband Wig:

There is a tutorial for headband wigs step by step.

Setp1: Use a comb to brush out any knots or tangles. It’s effective for curly headband wigs to use a wide-tooth comb to comb through the wig.

Setp2: Prepare the edge. Use a little gel to make the hair edge flat. Pack the back of the hair with a wig cap. Then using a scarf to cover the hair to wait for the gel to dry.

Setp3: Put on the headband wig and adjust the position. Use the clip to wrap the hair, and then adjust the strap on the back first. Make sure the size fits the head.

Setp4: Choose a colorful headscarf to wear.

https://www.lovmuse.com