ThrivePoint High School Partners with Local State Farm Office

Phoenix, Arizona, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — ThrivePoint High School is pleased to announce they recently partnered with the State Farm Lisa Ross office located in Buckeye. Their office manager, Kyle, attended the open house ribbon-cutting event this past Monday and was inspired to help make a change in the community. Kyle’s brother previously graduated from the former E-institute (now ThrivePoint) and he wanted to give back to the school that helped his family.

As part of his commitment to helping foster change in the community, Kyle extended an offer of full-time employment to a lucky student attending ThrivePoint High School. The student will begin his work after graduation with a base salary of $37,000 plus commission. Kyle will personally take the student under his wing as a mentor and will pay all fees associated with helping the student receive his license as an insurance agent. He has also committed to helping the student study for and passes his state testing to become an insurance agent.

ThrivePoint High School will focus on helping the student focus on graduating high school with the same dedication they give to all of their students, so he can begin his new career in the insurance industry. At this high school, students can select the courses that will best help them along the path to the career they choose with a vast selection of electives that outshines many other high schools across the country. They are proud to offer this excellent opportunity to one of their students and hope to help many more in the future.

Anyone interested in learning about this partnership or the career opportunity offered to this student can find out more by visiting the ThrivePoint High School website or by calling 602-769-3036.

About ThrivePoint High School: ThrivePoint High School is a full-service high school offering in-person and virtual instruction. ThrivePoint High School is an excellent option for students who need a more flexible schedule or additional one-on-one support to help them succeed and thrive during their school years. ThrivePoint’s Credit Recovery Program gives students the opportunity to rebuild their confidence and earn credits to get back on the path to graduation. This free charter school is dedicated to offering high-quality education for all students with tuition-free options available.

