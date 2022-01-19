Camping Furniture Market Vendor Landscape, Growth Driver Analysis, Variables, Trends and Regional Scope

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The global camping furniture market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 275.8 Million by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed torising trend for outdoor camping and other recreational activities among the working and millennial population. Moreover, promotional activity being undertaken by various governments is anticipated to further fuel up the market growth.

Manufacturers are implementing product development to improve functionality and compactness for increasing product sales. Moreover, the adaption of innovative and trendy furniture is increasing among consumers. Thus, manufacturers have started producing furniture with eco-friendly raw materials like recycled wood, aluminum, and plastics. As the preference for these products is increasing among consumers, the market for camping furniture is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

Market Share Insights

The market for camping furniture includes key players such as Oase Outdoors ApS; GCI Outdoor; Helinox; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; TREKOLOGY; Camp Time Inc; Tepui Tents; Kamp-Rite; and ALPS Mountaineering. These manufacturers are constantly engaged in product launches and development. For example, Tepui Camp Lounge was launched by Tepui Tents in August 2018. This set included a double-seater couch, two separate chairs, two separate carrying cases, and a lounge table. Manufacturers had increased the storage capacity of the couch. The Oase Outdoors ApS also started the sale of their products through online mode to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of the market players @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-camping-furniture-market/request-sample

Distribution channel Insights

The offline segment of distribution channel held the largest share of 70.0% across the global market. This can be associated with the provision of physical verification of the product before making the purchase decision. In addition, the instant availability feature is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

The online distribution channel is anticipated to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted years. This can be attributed to features like doorstep delivery, availability of a wide range of products for comparison, and hassle-free instant delivery. Moreover, external factors like availability of price and quality for comparison and product delivery at remote places across the globe are expected to further fuel up the market from 2019 to 2025.

Product Insights

The chairs and stools product segment held the largest share of 51% across the global market. These products can be easily carried at the camp sites owing to their foldable and lightweight features. The segment of table is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025 owing to their usage for outdoor dining and food preparation coupled with growing utility for playing cards and other board games.

Regional Insights

Europe held the largest share of 35.2% across the global market in 2018 owing to increase in the tourism sector and outdoor recreation activities across this region. In addition, countries like the Netherlands, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Denmark are promoting their tourism industry which in turn is boosting the growth of camping furniture market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate from 2019 to 2025 due to increasing population and rising disposable income among the working population.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/