Edible Cutlery Market Top Companies Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking & Global Demand

The global edible cutlery market is expected to reach USD 39.5 million by 2025, according to Million Insights, registering a 8.3% CAGR over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Increasing usage of edible cutleries in restaurants, households, and airlines as a substitute for plastic is expected to witness positive impact on market growth. In recent years regulatory bodies have applied several regulations to reduce carbon footprints.

Plastic cutlery takes a lot of time to decompose and pollutes the soil. Further, there are many government initiatives provided to help manufacturers who are focused on developing eco-friendly products. The edible cutlery is an eco-friendly solution to tackle the recycling issues associated with plastic raw cutlery. The growing use of this product in the airline industry where steel objects are considered as an unviable option is expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Plastics products are bio-hazardous in nature. Thus with growing awareness consumers are switching to edible cutlery which is both good for the environment and human health. . For example, in 2019 Etihad Airways introduced edible coffee mugs to reduce plastic usage by 80% by the end of 2022. Moreover, many airlines implemented this strategy to augment their contribution to protecting the environment.

Market Share Insights

The major players operating in this market are Candy Cutlery, Mede Cutlery Company, Biotrem, UniCrave Technologies, Unreasonable Group, and Edibles by Jack. Most of the manufacturers are expanding their product line by introducing edible plates and bowls which is expected to gain popularity in restaurants and hotels. In addition, the companies are striving to come up with different flavors to cater to consumer demand owing to related health aspects.

Application Insights

Application-wise, the edible cutlery market is bifurcated into household and commercial. In 2018, the commercial segment held the largest market share of more than 80.0%. High adoption of edible cutlery in restaurants, hotels, railways, and airlines has majorly driven the growth of this segment. In addition, the companies who are serving packaged food, are shifting towards edible cutleries to reduce the application of plastic, further application of natural and biodegradable products helps the company to make a clean and friendly image.

On the other hand, edible cutlery for household application is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period. Edible cutlery is gaining popularity in the commercial as well as household sectors. Most parents considered this product as a healthy substitute over plastic spoons, as this product is made by healthy cereal that is beneficial for kids’ health. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of edible cutlery in household applications over the forecast period.

Distribution Channel Insights

A distribution channel is fragmented into offline and online. In 2018, the online channel held the largest market share of over 75.0%. The edible cutleries firstly introduced online channels. Most of the manufacturers have given detailed specifications of products including ingredients deception, flavor, and size. These factors play an important role to influence the buyer’s purchasing decisions.

On the other hand, the offline channel is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. Manufacturers are striving to reach consumers in order to educate them about edible cutlery through supermarkets and convenience stores. In addition, increasing the concentration of this channel through supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries is expected to create new avenues over the forecasted period.

Regional Insights

In 2018, the North American edible cutlery market held the largest market share of over 35.0%. The increasing working population in Canada and the U.S. who can easily afford edible cutleries are driving the growth of the regional market. Further, increasing consumption of corn as a staple food has created a demand for corn-based forks and spoons.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of over 9.5% over the forecast period. Increasing population in several countries such as Pakistan, China, and India is a key concern and is expected to lead to environmental degradation. Stringent government regulation for plastic use is expected to fuel the demand for edible cutleries over the forecast period. Further, the implementation of several strategies such as product development, and product innovation by key manufactures is expected to boost the regional market growth.

