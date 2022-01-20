Demand For Big Data Technology and Services Continues To Remain High

The data creation and consumption is growing by leaps and bounds. This has resulted in the increasing investment in big data analytics software, services, and hardware. Big data technologies are helping companies to gain useful information from both structured and unstructured data from various sources. The latest trend that is gaining traction in the big data and service market is the growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things (IoT). With the rise in adoption of IoT by various industries, a large volume of data is being generated. Hence, in order to process large data and gain actionable insights, these industries are moving towards adopting big data services. Moreover, large amount of data is expected to be stored locally, as countries like China and Russia have already passed data localization laws.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceani

Middle East & Africa

By Industry

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Education

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail & Consumer Goods

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Other Industries

Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global big data technology and services market include

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HP

SAP SE

Amazon Web services

Dell Incorporation (EMC)

Teradata

Cisco Corporation

SAS Institute.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Big Data Technology and Services Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global big data technology and services market during the forecast period 2017-2026. A significant increase in data generation from various industry verticals is one of the key factors driving the big data technology and services market in North America. Big data technology and services market is witnessing growth in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, healthcare and retail industry are the largest users of big data applications.

The software is expected to gain maximum traction in global big data technology and services market. By the end of 2026, software is estimated to surpass US$ 72,400 million revenue.

BFSI is likely to emerge as one of the largest industries in the global market for big data technology and services between 2017 and 2026. BFSI is projected to bring in close to US$ 33,700 million revenue towards 2026 end.

Big data technology and services to find the largest application in datacenter networking infrastructure during 2016-2026. Datacenter networking infrastructure is estimated to bring in nearly US$ 40,900 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Essential Takeaways from the Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights.

Important queries related to the Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Big Data Technology and Services Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

