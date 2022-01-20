Managed Network Services Market Is Poised To Surge More Than 2x Expansion By 2032

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Increasing need for significant operational cost reductions, growing adoption of business analytics and cloud coupled with rising complexities in operations across several end use industries continue to influence demand for managed VPN services. The adoption of managed network services is also being influenced with a number of industry-specific factors including but not limited to growing need for high efficiency in business processes and customer satisfaction.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Managed VPN Services.

Fact.MR envisages that the demand for managed network services is projected to expand at a stellar pace growing at a value CAGR in the range of 8% to 9% throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028. The sales of managed network services during the said timeline are expected to surpass US$ 120 Bn by end of 2028, says Fact.MR report.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Managed VPN Services market.

The sales of managed network services during the said timeline are expected to surpass US$ 120 Bn by end of 2028.

Adoption of managed network services is likely to spur during the forecast period on back of their application in Big Data analytics to hybrid cloud and from e-commerce to hosting, as these services offer efficient functioning of networks across several organizations. In addition, emerging novel technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and software defined networking (SDN) are likely to pave potential growth avenues for players in the managed network services market in the coming years.

Sale of managed network services such as managed VPN are estimated to spur across a cohort of industrial applications as they provide enhanced security, and high control on business operations. Fact.MR report reveals that the sales of managed VPN services are expected to surpass US$ 45 Bn by end of 2018, representing dominance over the managed network services market and it is likely to retain its status quo through 2028. Demand for managed security services is also projected to expand at a significant rate of over 10% during the period of forecast as they provide efficient routine management and monitoring of an organization’s security process. In addition, they also offer close monitoring of advanced threats and facilitate automation of an organization’s vulnerability management.

Key Segments Covered

Service Type Managed Voice Network Services Managed VPN Services Managed Network Security Services Managed Network Conferencing Services Managed WAN/SD WAN Services

Enterprise Type MNS for Small Enterprises MNS for Medium Enterprises MNS for Large Enterprises

End Use Vertical MNS for Banking & Securities MNS for Insurance Health Insurance (Payer) Insurance (Other than Health) MNS for Communication, Media & Services Entertainment Publishing and Advertising Broadcasting and Cable Telecommunications Other Business, Technical and Consumer Services IT Services & Software MNS for Healthcare Providers Physician Hospitals MNS for Manufacturing & Natural Resources Automotive Consumer Nondurable Products Energy Resources & Processing Heavy Industry IT Hardware Life Sciences and Healthcare Products Natural Resources & Materials MNS for Retail General Retailers Grocery Restaurants and Hotels Specialty Retailers MNS for Wholesale Trade MNS for Transportation MNS for Transport Motor Freight Pipelines Rail & Water Warehousing, Couriers and Support Services MNS for Utilities MNS for Education MNS for Government



Recent technological breakthroughs in the telecommunications space have accelerated the demand for new managed network services that can facilitate efficient processing, consequently enhancing accuracy in various applications. Against the backdrop of these benefits, significant investments have been made in the IT and telecommunications, retail, BFSI and public sectors are likely to present lucrative opportunities with respect to adoption of managed network services

Demand of managed network services are expected to grow at a significant pace in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) such as China and India during the period of forecast. Growing manufacturing sector and significant developments in BFSI, banking and retail sectors are expected to augment the growth of managed network services in APEJ. However, developed countries of North America, especially the United States are likely to show burgeoning sales owing to robust and growing IT infrastructure in the country.

Managed Network Services: Market Segmentation In a bid to understand various intricacies associated with managed network services, the report includes a detailed market segmentation which covers every angle of the market to portray a holistic overview.

Detailed value projections on every market segment along with a year-on-year assessment and market attractiveness of every service across every key country worldwide has been covered in the report using an all-inclusive market segmentation.

The managed network services market report covers assessment on various key segments such as service types, enterprise types, end use verticals and regions.

In-depth Coverage on Managed Network Services Market – Highlighting Factors Influencing Revenue Generation The report on managed network services market includes detailed coverage on several underlying facets that can potential influence the growth in adoption of managed network services across key regions.

The report includes historical data analysis and current scenario along with future market projections for a period of 10 years, from 2018 till 2028.

Several dynamics such as key drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints impacting the growth of the managed network services market have been covered in the report.

A thorough analysis on managed network services market along with PEST analysis and Porter’s five forces model offers a thorough scrutiny to the reader. Moreover, analysis on supply chain and value chain have also been included in the report.

The report also illuminates other macroeconomic aspects such as IT budgets, enterprise IT investment priority, service providers’ selection parameters and industry stakeholder viewpoints, in turn providing a complete overview on the managed network services market.

