7 Benefits Of Air Source Heat Pumps That Make Them A Worthy Investment

Thinking about installing or switching to this type of heat pump? Check out their seven best benefits through this quick read.

How Air Source Heat Pumps Work

If you’re looking for an alternative and more economical way of bringing warmth to your home, air source heat pumps are a great choice.

Manufactured and installed by air heating and air conditioning Ipswich solution providers, this type of heat pump takes heat from your area’s outdoor ambient air. A compressor further increases the air’s temperature and transfers the heat to your home’s existing heating system.

An air source heat pump looks like an AC unit. It’s available in various sizes to cater to a wide array of heating needs, whether it’s residential or commercial.

Their Benefits

Here are the perks you can enjoy when you choose air source heat pumps.

They are versatile. As stated, an air source heat pump comes in different sizes. But on top of that, it can also be installed with or without ductwork. You can choose to heat just one specific room in your home or your whole residential space.

They have lower running costs. Did you know that this heat pump can deliver thrice more heat energy than the electrical energy it consumes? Because of its energy efficiency and low running costs, you can save on money in the long run.

They can also provide cooling. Your air source heat pump won’t just provide warmth to your home. During warmer months, this is designed to also act as your cooling provider. More advanced versions of this product also have dehumidification capacities.

They are safer. Compared to their combustion-based counterparts, this heating system is safer to have. They rely on electricity so you won’t have to worry about the safety concerns that come with burning fuel.

They are easier to maintain. What makes this heat pump even more economical in the long term is its ease of maintenance. You can simply tap a professional to inspect and service your unit every three or five years. If there are breakdowns, they can be quickly addressed by technicians who are available 24/7.

They are more eco-friendly. Your air source heat pump is not just safer and cleaner for you and your property, they’re also friendlier to the environment. Because it’s energy-efficient, the carbon emissions that it produces are minimised.

They last long. When regularly and properly maintained, this heat pump can boast a lifespan that averages 15 years. In some cases, it can even remain functional for up to five decades.

