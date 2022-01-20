Rice Bran Oil Market Competitive Rivalry, Consumer Trends & Preferences, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Jan 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Rice Bran Oil Market was appreciated at US$ 4.04 billion in 2018. The range is projected to touch US$ 5.12 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.44% for the duration of the forecast.

This is attributed to an ever-increasing health consciousness regarding edible oils to lessen the levels of cholesterol. The present scenario is such that rice bran oil is being promoted as one of the premium products with it being a proven anti-oxidant. Moreover, it is cheaper in comparison with olive oil. Besides, the shelf life of rice bran oil is more than sunflower oil due to the fact that it has an optimal balance of PUFA and MUFA.

Market Scope:

The American Heart Association and World Health Organization (WHO) have given a nod to the propagation of rice bran oil. This factor is expected to bolster the rice bran oil market. Plus, this oil is one of the ingredients of biscuits, pizza, cookies, and cakes. The ratio is up to 20%. This adds to the taste along with simplifying chewing of bakery products.

Market Segmentation & Players:

The global rice bran oil market is segmented based on geography into the U.S., Russia, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Japan, India, China, Italy, and the U.K. The players contributing to the market include BCL Industries & Infrastructure, Sethia and A.P. Refineries Pvt. Ltd., 3F Industries Ltd., and Ricela Health Foods.

Application Outlook:

Food & Beverage

Nutraceutical

Animal Feed

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

Regional Insights:

The Asian economies are home to abundant rice as a raw material to rice bran oil. This shows that Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, China, and India would be the torchbearers in terms of exporting rice bran oil in the upcoming period. The formation of the International Council of Rice Bran Oil (ICRBO) in 2013 has given an impetus to uniformity in commerce & trade among member economies and also improved communication amongst the manufacturers, academic researchers, and local governments. It is also working toward sponsoring training programs for members involved in technical development and work.

A positive development with India is that its SEA (Solvent Extractors Association) is on the ICRBO board to promote rice bran oil in different parts of India as one of the richest sources of vitamin E coupled with high oryzonal content.

Miscellaneous:

Personal care & cosmetics are also boosting the rice bran oil industry. Oryzol provides protection against UV light and finds its presence in sunscreen lotions. Ferulic acid therein aids in catalyzing hair growth and averts aging. In the U.S. and Japan, bath soaps also have rice bran oil as an ingredient.

