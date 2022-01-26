a1qa’s virtual roundtable: discussing quality assurance trends for 2022

Lakewood, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — On 25 January at 3 PM UTC, a1qa’s specialists are conducting the virtual discussion “QA and software testing trends to thrive in 2022” and are welcoming top management to join the roundtable.

The agenda includes three core topics:

1. Implementing flexible methodologies

The necessity to be flexible in the digitalization era, the ways of adopting Agile and DevOps smoothly, must-have agility skills, helping increase team performance.

2. Attaining business goals with QA

Building an all-embracing QA strategy from scratch, shifting software testing left and/or right to reach desired results, and adjusting technical priorities to business objectives.

3. Managing ever-evolving requirements

Adopting continuous testing and conducting QA activities with no requirements, accurately planning QA budget within regular changes.

“With front-runners, such as Amazon, who roll out updates every 11.7 seconds, speed and agility have become the pillars of meeting tight deadlines. To do it without sacrificing quality, companies may stay in the loop of current software testing trends to take the best of Agile, DevOps, continuous testing, and other top-of-the-line techniques.

During our roundtable, we’ll discuss all of them to help you establish a fit-for-purpose QA strategy considering your business needs,” Dima Tish, Head of global business development at a1qa.

a1qa’s experts — Kate Bazyleva, Head of pre-sales, and Marina Selyuzhitskaya, Account manager, are holding the forthcoming discussion. Alex Pechinsky, QA consulting group expert, is joining the roundtable as an attendee to exchange his nine-year expertise in QA. Write us at start@a1qa.com to join.

About a1qa

Throughout 19+ years in SQA, a1qa has served 800+ global clients and successfully completed 1,500+ projects. 1,000+ QA engineers support customers in enhancing high quality of their software while accelerating the velocity, improving CX, reducing QA costs, and bringing other business and operational benefits. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.

Contacts:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

United States:

3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235

+1 720 207 5122

start@a1qa.com

Check out more information about a1qa on the website.