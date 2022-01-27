Safer Places, Inc. Adds COVID Testing to Its Background Check and Monitoring Services

Middleboro, MA, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ — Safer Places Inc., a firm providing pre-employment screening, tenant screening and security consulting, today announced it will offer COVID testing as part of its package of services for public agencies and private sector businesses. The testing services will be offered as a standalone offering or bundled with Safer Places, Inc.’s other background check and drug testing services.

Safer Places, Inc.’s COVID testing services will include both rapid tests and PCR testing for employees who need to be tested on a weekly basis or before visiting a client’s location. The new service can also be utilized for employees returning to work after being out with COVID. Testing will be self-administered by the employee.

“Here’s how it works, employees will be able to download an app to their phone and administer the test at home or wherever it’s convenient,” said David Sawyer, president of Safer Places, Inc. “A government-issued ID and facial recognition software are utilized with the app to verify and document the employee’s identity. The entire process is captured on video, including the results if it’s a rapid test. Instructions and a process to follow are given for the PCR testing.”

Companies and organizations can order COVID test kits can from Safer Places, Inc. that can be implemented without the validation process. Safer Places, Inc.’s COVID test offering includes a vaccination tracking system as well.

Pricing for COVID testing program starts at $15 for a single test and varies depending on the number of kits, length of engagement, type of test and other details. Some employers may want the employee to pay for their own test so the staff member can be reimbursed through their health insurance company. Safer Places can handle individual billing.

“One thing that’s become abundantly clear is we will be dealing with COVID and it’s variants for the foreseeable future,” said Sawyer. “Developing a workplace testing process will be key for companies looking to ensure a safer workplace for employees and visitors to your business.”

For information on Safer Places, Inc. COVID test programs or its other background check, customized screening and drug testing services, visit www.saferplacesinc.com or call 508-947-0600.

About Safer Places, Inc:

Safer Places, Inc. is a full-service firm that provides pre-employment screening, security consulting, tenant screening, and additional verification services for schools, private and public companies, property managers, property owners and anyone seeking to research an individual’s background.

Since the events of September 11, 2001, the importance of background checks has taken on increased prominence, and Safer Places, Inc. has undertaken a number of educational initiatives for the public, including a monthly videocast and SAFERupdates. SAFER provides ongoing information for those looking to learn more about background verifications, drug testing and other related topics in a series of short, live videocasts, recordings of which can be found on Safer Places, Inc.’s YouTube channel.

Elements of a background check can include Social Security trace, criminal history search, education verification, checking with sex offender registries, drug testing, driving record/license verification, employment verification/references, terrorist watch lists, and credentials verification/history. Increasingly, companies are using background checks as a condition of continued employment, particularly when an individual is being considered for a new position or promotion.

Safer Places, Inc. maintains offices at 25 Wareham Street, Suites 2-26, Middleboro, MA 02346. Its principals are board certified in security management, holding the CPP (Certified Protection Professionals) designation from ASIS International and they maintain memberships in a number of organizations including the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA) and ASIS International. For additional information, please visit https://www.saferplacesinc.com or call (508) 947-0600.