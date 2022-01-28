Water Treatment Systems Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Water Treatment Systems Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global water treatment systems market is expected to cross USD 44.01 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The rise in water pollution coupled with the rise in population is expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding health among the young population is likely to act as a major driver for market growth. In addition, stringent regulations by the government against water pollution are expected to fuel the market growth.

Water treatment systems market witnesses several opportunities in form of installation of water treatment systems in residential sectors. The government has now mandated commercial builders to design water treatment systems for new constructions. However, the growing population, environmental issues arising due to water, growing prevalence of waterweeds, and unevenness in presence of water treatment systems is likely to create market hindrance in the forecast period up to 2025.

Water Treatment Systems Installation Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Point of Use

Point of Entry

Water Treatment Systems Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Reverse Osmosis systems

Distillation systems

Disinfection methods

Filtration methods

Water Treatment Systems Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

Residential

Non-residential

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

3M

Philips

Panasonic

Unilever

Amway

LG Electronics and many others

Geographical segmentation for the water treatment systems market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The North American water treatment systems market is likely to gain an astounding CAGR in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific’s water treatments systems market is estimated to rise at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to a rise in environmental issues due to water pollution.

On the other hand, sink filters are in intense demand in emerging economies. Water dispensers contribute largely to APAC’s market growth. Middle Eastern and African market comparatively witnesses a moderate growth in water treatment systems owing to moderate awareness coupled with conventional techniques used for water treatment & distillation.

