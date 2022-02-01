Cloud Radio Access Network Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Insights

The global C-RAN market size is estimated to account for USD 43.35 billion by 2027, as per a new report published by Million Insights. It is estimated that the market would exhibit 22.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Rapidly increasing wireless and optical communication systems are driving market growth. In addition, factors such as low energy consumption, reduced infrastructure cost and simplification of operation and network management are attributing to the growth of the market.

In the recent past, the rise in the number of connected devices has increased the congestion in the network. Further, the mobile operators are facing challenges owing to the current shift towards 5G networks from existing 3G and 4G networks. This shift has increased the complexity, especially for the large enterprises as they are obliged to have a support system for the multi-standards network.

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. Further, the region is anticipated to continue its dominance from 2020 to 2027. The rise in the number of smartphone users has led to an increase in demand for enhanced network services. Countries such as China and India are witnessing a huge penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity. In addition, increasing deployment of 5G services in South Korea, China and Japan is proliferating the demand for C-RAN architecture.

Cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market is characterized by the presence of various players contributing to the growth of the market. These players include Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, Altiostar, ZTE Corporation and NEC Corporation among others.

C-RAN Architecture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Centralized-RAN

Virtualized/Cloud RAN

C-RAN Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Infrastructure

Remote Radio Units

Baseband Units

Fronthaul

Software

Services

Consulting

Design and Deployment

Maintenance and support

Others

C-RAN Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

