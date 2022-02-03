The JP Emerson Show named fastest growing Automotive & Leisure Podcast by Media Spire

Automotive Story Teller JP Emerson adds 500,000 new listens to ever popular enthusiasts podcast

Posted on 2022-02-03 by in Automotive, Entertainment, Internet & Online, Marketing, Media // 0 Comments

Bridgeport, CT, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Award winning automotive author, journalist & podcast host, JP Emerson, adds fastest growing enthusiast driven show to his ever growing reach.

Claiming yet another milestone, freelance automotive author, journalist and podcast host JP Emerson added half a million listens to bolster The JP Emerson Show into the number one “Fastest Growing Automotive & Leisure” podcast categories.

JP’s broad accessibility to industry professionals, celebrities, athletes and enthusiasts is second to none” notes Media Spire’s metrics director Malcom Roth. “The JP Emerson Show continues to grow in both high density categories as well as secondary niche interests” adds Roth.

About: JP Emerson is a freelance automotive author, journalist and podcast host who specializes in classic autos and the people who own them. Having regularly provided content for many globally recognized publications, manufacturers, websites, blogs and a top secret list of celebrity and auto insiders. JP understands the bond between cars and owners.

Contact: JP Emerson,  jp@jpemerson.com Twitter: @The_jpemerson

 

