Silly Mistakes that can make your Canada Immigration application get rejected

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Canada has over 60 Immigration programs for people who want to move to the country for various needs. The program criteria are different for different set of people like for those who seeks study abroad programs, a skilled labor program or for permanent citizenship. Covid- 19 pandemic caused some delays in processing but it has become important to make your application for express entry to Canada well. Immigration approval depends on the submission of accurate and error-free application. Mistakes in the application can cause delays or even rejection. We are certified Canada Immigration Consultants in Dubai, will share you our knowledge about the common mistakes on the application process which can lead to a delay or rejection.

Mistakes to avoid when you apply for a Canada Immigration

Not submitting all necessary documents

Do not forget to submit all the required documents along with the application. You may get rejected or the process can get delayed if you miss any of the important documents. The application process may require extra information or additional documents f you are a citizen of specific countries. For Abu Dhabi citizens, the application procedure asks for you to fill a Residency Questionnaire along with other documents.

Mistakes or inconsistencies in personal information.

While applying for work permits or for permanent citizenship, make sure to add your personal history, travel history or job history with every single detail. The details should be accurate and dates and events should synchronize each other to avoid delays or further background checks. You should add information about your trips taken outside the country. If there was an unemployment period or you had taken a short trip, outside the country, record all information at the required spaces with relevant documents for reference.

Insufficiency in Language proficient test scores.

Canada Immigration programs require a proficiency test in English or French, especially for permanent residency. You are required to take standardized tests to prove language proficiency and should meet at least Canadian Level Benchmark (CLB) Levels in reading, writing, speaking or listening. To make an express entry to Canada for Skilled Works, you have to get a better IELTS score and must get the CLB level 7 in all language abilities. You have to score not less than a 6.0 in all language ability to avoid rejection.

Failing to meet the eligibility criteria for dependents

For permanent residency, the eligibility for listing as dependents is that the persons added in the dependent form should be your spouses, children or common-law partners. Don’t add your siblings or parents as dependents or else your application will get rejected.

Don’t miss Deadlines

Follow timelines and deadlines when applying for Canadian Immigration program as there may be a long list of applicants, waiting to get their applications approved. Therefore get a clear idea about the dates and timelines and submit all the documents such as personal information, medical documents, and financial proof and biometric details at the given time.

Issues in Translation

Canada accepts French/English as the official language. So you have to submit your immigration documents in either French or English. If your official language is not any of these languages, or you don’t have the documents in these languages, arrange for a document back up with English/ French Translations. Along with it, submit the affidavit of the translator used and an authorized photocopy of the original documents. Make sure that you do not submit incomplete translations and you hire a certified translator.

Not getting proper immigration assistance

You need to consult an experienced and licensed immigration firm to better understand the formalities and immigration rules of the country. Do not depend on Internet for your Canadian Immigration as the information on the websites may not be complete or reliable. Moreover they may not be up to date and in sync with the immigration system of the country. So don’t take a chance but connect with a best Immigration firm for an easy move to Canada.

Now if you are looking for a legal Immigration consultant, you are at the right place. Trinity Canada Immigration Consultants in Dubai assists you to in every process of Canada Immigration to avoid mistakes and to file proper documents for your application. Canada offers the best higher educational programs and many students are eagerly waiting to get enrolled in Canadian Institutions.