Demand For Powdered Activated Carbon Expected To Grow 1.4x In Value By 2031

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global activated carbon market is expected to grow 1.4X in value by 2031.

Activated carbon is an organic compound that is porous and has the capacity to absorb all pollutants. Activated carbon is normally obtained from charcoal and is popularly used in water and sewage treatment owing to its capacity to remove particulate and dissolved impurities. It also reduces certain organic impurities and eliminates chlorine from water.

Activated carbon is utilized in greenhouses and manufacturing industries for air cleaning and to remove toxic gases, odours, and harmful dust particles. Food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical, and automotive industries are other prominent application areas of activated carbon.

The United Nations Environment Program

estimates that global investments in advanced water and sewer systems will reach US$ 75 billion per year in 2025. Therefore, wastewater facilities must be engineered to cope with fluctuating flows. On the back of these trends, demand for activated carbon wastewater management is gaining momentum.

According to the UN University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, out of the 75% of wastewater treated, just 3.8% of that water is actually used. Therefore, significant growth opportunities lie in this regard.

The COVID-19 pandemic is further expected to heighten growth prospects, owing to rising demand for activated carbon based air purifiers across hospitals, commercial and homecare settings, in addition to personal protective equipment.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Asia-Pacific to be a lucrative market, surpassing US$ 1 Bn by 2021 Coconut shell based activated carbon to surpass 530 thousand metric tons of production volume by 2020-end Air purification emerging as a poignant application area, recording over 3% Y-o-Y expansion by 2022



Powdered activated carbon accounted for 51% revenue share in 2019, expected to increase further



Europe and North America to collectively generate 44% revenue share in forthcoming years

“Prominent players are targeting emerging economies, attributed to rising urbanization and housing projects, accelerating the need to invest in water treatment and ventilation systems,” concludes the Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competitiveness

Prominent activated carbon players rely on pricing adjustments, acquisitions, capacity expansion, mergers and product launches to remain afloat within the landscape.

Some leading players in the landscape include Cabot Corporation, Donau Chemie AG, Kuraray Co Ltd., General Carbon Corporation, Clarimex Group, Haycarb Pvt. Ltd., CarboTech and Carbon Activated Corporation among others.

In 2016, Donau Chemie AG based in Vienna merged its US activities with Standard Purification which is an independent active carbon products producer. The company now operates as Donau Carbon US LLC.

In September 2018, Kuraray Co Ltd. acquired Calgon Carbon Corporation. As a wholly-owned subsidy, Calgon now manufactures and markets functional materials in conjunction with the carbon material business. In 2019, the company unveiled its “PROUD 2020” strategy to expand its product sales.

In January 2020, Cabot Corporation announced its decision to acquire Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd in China for nearly US$ 115 million. The objective is to strengthen the company’s formulation capabilities and market position with respect to automotive parts manufacturing.

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies acquired Aquapure Technologies, an Ohio based privately held Water Services and Equipment Company. The objective of this acquisition was to strengthen its service capabilities throughout Cincinnati, Ohio.

Find More Valuable Insights on Activated Carbon Market

In its recent report, Fact.MR provides a comprehensive, unbiased analysis of the activated carbon market, incorporating historical demand analysis (2015-2019) and forecast data for the period 2020-2030. The study provides essential insights into the market on the basis of raw material (coal based, coconut shell based, wood based & others), form (powdered, granular/crushed, extruded/pelletized & others (spherical, etc.)) and application (water & wastewater treatment, air purification, food & beverages, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automotive, mining & others) across five major regions.

