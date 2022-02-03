Automotive Knee Airbags Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 5.8% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Automotive Knee Airbags Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Knee Airbags to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Knee Airbags.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Knee Airbags market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automotive Knee Airbags, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Knee Airbags Market.

Market Taxonomy Coating Type Neoprene Coated

Silicone Coating

Non-Coated Yarn Type Nylon type

Polyester type Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Autoliv Inc.

Daicel Corporation

Delphi Automotive Plc

Kolon Industries Inc.

Denso Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. 6 Forecast Highlights on Global Automotive Knee Airbags Market Europe is expected to be the largest market for automotive knee airbags during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Europe automotive knee airbags market is estimated to reach just over US$ 50 million revenue by the end of 2022.

North America is expected to be the second most lucrative market in automotive knee airbags. Owing to the imposition of various in-vehicle safety standards by the government and race among automotive manufacturers to earn top safety ratings is boosting the automotive knee airbags market in North America.

Neoprene coated automotive knee airbags are expected to account for nearly three-fourth of the revenue share by the end of 2017. Neoprene coated automotive knee airbags are projected to surpass US$ 100 million revenues towards the end of 2022. Meanwhile, silicone coated automotive knee airbags are also expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Compared to polyester automotive knee airbags, nylon automotive knee airbags are expected to experience above-average growth between 2017 and 2022. Nylon airbags are projected to account for more than three-fourth of the revenue share by 2017 end.

Sales of automotive knee airbags is expected to be highest through Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). By the end of 2022, OEM is projected to reach nearly US$ 150 million revenue.

Compact passenger cars are expected to emerge as the largest deployer of automotive knee airbags. Compact passenger cars are estimated to account for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Knee Airbags Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automotive Knee Airbags brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automotive Knee Airbags brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automotive Knee Airbags Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Knee Airbags and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automotive Knee Airbags and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automotive Knee Airbags Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automotive Knee Airbags Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automotive Knee Airbags: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automotive Knee Airbags Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Knee Airbags, Sales and Demand of Automotive Knee Airbags, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



