6 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU USE HENNA HAIR DYE

Gurgaon, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Before you start using henna as a natural alternative to the traditional dyes you would use at a professional salon, here are some things you need to know. It was my first time using it and I regret it.

These tips are shared to help you avoid making the same mistakes as me.

Here are some things I believe you should know.

1. Is Henna Good For Your Hair?

Henna hair dye can be a great conditioner for your hair. It can make your hair stronger, thicker, and shinier. It can also help restore your scalp’s natural pH balance.

2. How long does henna stay in your hair?

Henna can be used as a permanent hair dye. It is most vibrant after 4 to 6 weeks. In my experience, it gradually fades after that time, but I don’t know if it ever disappears completely.

It may not be possible to go lighter in your hair color later if you decide to dye it. Henna can be very difficult to remove from your hair. (I discovered this after the fact and was disappointed that my hair didn't look shiny for almost a year after I had used henna)

3. It can cause skin irritations and is difficult to apply

I didn’t know what I was doing the first time I tried henna. I recommend that you work the henna through your hair in a bathroom, ideally while standing in a dry bath so you can wash away all the mess.

Mixing henna together can create a mud texture, making it difficult to apply. There will be some henna that drips onto your forehead and on the ground.

Protect your skin with thick cream or balm before you apply the henna color. It is applied to my neck, forehead, ears, and neck.

4. Henna hair dye can take a long time to set up

It can take anywhere from 1 to 6 hours depending on how vibrant you want your henna to grow.

It takes a while to wrap your hair in a shower cap. The shower cap prevents dye from dripping and keeps it warm so that you can move around the house.

It is important to note that my patience can only last for 2 hours, and my hair usually turns out great!

5. Henna will not necessarily even out your hair color

My experience is that if roots or highlights are present when you begin the process, they will remain there when you finish it. Henna is a process that can cover gray hair. However, it is a little more laborious.

The first time I used Henna, I got roots and highlights. You can see the before photos of my roots and highlights at the top of the post. This was disappointing as I had hoped for a more uniform color. This would look beautiful without the visible roots.

6. After using Henna, it can be difficult to change your hair color.

You cannot use chemical hair dyes on henna dyes that have metallic salts. The result is a chemical reaction that makes your hair smoke. Before you start dyeing your hair with henna, let your stylist know.

My hair was evened out using semi-permanent henna. Because my hair was not open to the dye, the stylist applied it twice. My hair usually takes a while to dye.

Also, my hair didn’t lift easily with bleach after applying henna to it, so we had a need to go one shade darker than the other. This is something I wish I had known before I started to highlight my hair.

What are the Best Henna Hair Dye Brands?

Although there are many new brands on the market, I Suggest to tried two. To cover Your gray hair, you can use organic hair dye. It worked great! It doesn't contain any metallic salts, which is great because it didn't cause your hair to smoke later on if you had your hair done at a salon.

