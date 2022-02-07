ExpertBells Has Launched FSSAI Registration online in India

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Are you planning to start a food business, hotel or restaurant in India? If yes, then you must obtain FSSAI registration certificate. The good news for you is that ExpertBells has launched FSSAI Registration online services in India. You can easily obtain FSSAI registration certificate or license with the assistance of their professional experts. In the FSSAI license registration process, you will get a 14-digit number that needs to be printed on your food packages.

We provide FSSAI online registration services all over India. We have helped large number of food business operators (FBOs) to get a FSSAI License which boosted the quality of their food. We can assist you in getting any type of FSSAI Licenses like FSSAI basic license, FSSAI state license and FSSAI central license.

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) is an independent organization. Also, FSSAI registration is mandatory for all food business operators whose annual turnover does not exceed Rs.12 lakh plus production capacity is less than 100kg per day. This license ensures the security and safety of food products and is provided by the food authority in India. It assures that food products undergo certain quality checks, thus decreasing the cases of substandard food items.

Several documents are required for FSSAI Registration in India are filled and signed Form B, photographs of FBO for identity proof, rent or lease agreement for the proof of possession of the premise, MoM (Memorandum of Association), and AoA (Articles of Association) and partnership deed.

If you running a Food Manufacturer unit then you need to submit some other documents. Such as layout blueprint of your food processing unit, details of your food making machinery or equipment, report for pesticide residues on the water, etc.

