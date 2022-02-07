Effective Leadership Path to Hybrid Work Culture: Detailed Analysis Report by Vantage Circle

Texas, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement solution, has conducted a detailed analysis and survey that the global leaders adopted to navigate effective employee engagement in the hybrid work culture. The sudden shift to hybrid work culture, where the employees split their workdays between their home and office space, has created challenges for the employers to keep their employees engaged.

Vantage Circle collected the primary data for the said report through online surveys and the respondents include HR leaders, Directors, VPs, CEOs, CTOs and Managers. Through this survey, they tried to:

Figure out the various challenges created by the sudden shift to the hybrid model that affects employee engagement.

Quantify and comprehend different strategies that business leaders around the world are using to mitigate the challenges

Suggest the best practices and solutions for future leaders

Highlight the importance of using digital interactive platforms for employee well-being, engagement and motivation in the hybrid culture. Some of the key findings from the survey are:



70% of the respondents agree that they fully provide the work-from-home option to their employees, and 30% say they offer it partially.

73% of the respondents believe that keeping employees engaged is the topmost challenge while shifting to hybrid work culture.

76% believe that employee burnout and isolation are the second top problem while working hybrid.

50% believe that rebuilding trust among peer groups and teams was the third most problem in hybrid work culture.

And many more.

In response to the survey, Anjan Pathak, CTO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle shared his comment on leadership, and quoted “Considering the trending hybrid culture, the focus has shifted from how we will manage the business to how we are going to support people. So, a lot of mindful leadership is required. The fact that engaged employees positively impact the company, but in the bottom line, it’s not easy. Digital employee engagement tools and platforms can be an essential solution to hybrid workforce management”.

Nityanand Gopalika, VP, Strategic Accounts, Knowlarity Cloud Communications shared his feedback and also shared his view on the tech-based workspace saying, “Ensuring that the teams are connected is the very first challenge for any leader in a hybrid working system. An online communication channel makes everyone connected to their team, and digital tools make the monitoring process handy. Hence, technology-enabled workspace takes care of the engagement, and it offers space for network building.”

The report finally concludes that rewards and recognition tools, feedback platforms, survey tools and the implementation of interactive wellness platforms can assist in mitigating the employee engagement challenges in the hybrid work culture.

Please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/hr-academy/industry-reports/industry-report-effective-leadership-paths-to-hybrid-work-culture/ to download the report.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is bringing Ease and Simplicity to Employee Engagement by using simple and Smart global solutions for employee rewards & recognition, feedback, and wellness. Its comprehensive and cost-effective platform is designed to help organizations in attracting and retaining their top talents. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top global organizations such as Accor Hotels, Bosch, Infosys, WIPRO, Capgemini, Hershey’s and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.vantagecircle.com/.