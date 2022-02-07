SpotnRides Integrated Real-time Tutoring Option in Uber for Tutors App: It’s time to Enhance Your Tutoring Service!

Madurai, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Online tutoring has become a phenomenon. It’s replacing the traditional education system and it’s brought opportunities for many people. Trends such as fostered distant tutoring service, 24X7 availability, and a more customized approach in online tutoring service allow a large number of people to achieve accomplishment in the tutoring business in a short span of time. With its success, the online tutoring service is now being used by many private tutors and educational institutions to upskill students in an interactive way.

SpotnRides, a prolonged and competent app development company, offers a well-optimized Uber for tutor app for providing quality tutoring services to students. The introduction of the newly modeled app, Uber for Tutors, has simplified the process of connecting tutors with students and making online learning intuitive. Students looking for an interactive learning experience can enjoy a gap-free service from SpotnRides!

SpotnRides is transforming the principle of online tutoring services by making the service affordable and effective. With the upgraded Uber for tutors app, professional tutors can now communicate with any student in real-time through live video conferencing. It also provides the most up-to-date features and engaging educational technologies, which will be groundbreaking in online tutoring services.

“Since we’ve been in the development field for a length of time, we make top-quality business apps for our customers. We keep upgrading to our Uber for tutors app sources on a common basis since we’re regularly providing consideration to the most recent modernization. The new redesign to our progressive Uber for tutors app is performing even better with an increased number of related terms that also exceed the high standards. “ Says one of SpotnRides spokespersons.

Newfangled and Productive Features from SpotnRides Uber for Tutors App to Streamline Your Tutoring Experience

Instant Push Notification: When a parent/student requests a tutoring service using the app, this function immediately alerts the tutors.

When the tutor accepts the request, the response is immediately processed into a booking confirmation.

In-app Chat/Call: Yet after each subject’s lesson has ended, students must speak with their tutors about any topic-related concerns.

The in-app chat/call option helps simply interact with one another, there is no need to use a third-party app for the same reason.

Smart Searching Option: The app is proactive in recommending the best and most relevant solutions and search answers to students.

Students will have faster access to the best courses and will be able to get the best learning experience.

In-app Videoconference: The app provides an In-app videoconference option to help get students to get an interactive and real-time learning experience.

This will broaden their knowledge and help them fully comprehend the subjects.

These customized features may help students have a more personalized learning experience and help tutors take their teaching to the next step.