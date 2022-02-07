MSM Unify and LiquiLoans Team Up To Provide Quick and Secure Student Loans

Vancouver BC, Canada, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — MSM Unify, a one-stop marketplace for international education, partners with LiquiLoans, a peer-to-peer tech-based lending provider. This new tie-up allows students using MSM Unify to avail of quick and secure loans for their international education needs.

Founded by a group with vast knowledge in remittance and financial services, LiquiLoans utilizes technology that matches lenders and borrowers. This helps eliminate charges that most banks and lending institutions charge for such a service. This translates to cheaper and more affordable loans. Moreover, it does not require any collateral, which means you can easily get a loan minus the stringent requirement of most lending institutions.

With approximately 30,500,000 free applications for Federal Student Aid completed during the 2020-21 school year, LiquiLoans’ technology-based system provides more affordable loan payments, as well as quicker and more secure lend-outs perfect for international students.

With Liquiloans, a student can easily avail of a student loan in three (3) simple steps:

Easy Registration: Enter all pertinent data such as naame, address. purpose of loan, and contact information. Quick Verification: With a tech-based system in place, verification of identity and requirements is possible within hours. Receive Funds: Once everything is in order, funds will be transferred to their nominated bank account.

To qualify for a student loan, students must:

Be 18 years old and above

Have a valid and verifiable address

Have an existing bank account for fund transfer

Shoe proof of regular income or capacity to pay

Be an Indian resident

“At Liquiloans we believe in pursuing your dream of higher studies without limits. For this reason, we look at ways to structure study abroad loans to meet your needs and cost of education,” notes Nikhil Lalit, Strategic Alliances Manager at LiquiLoans.

With the latest partnership with MSM Unify, students who partake in the different services of the one-stop marketplace will more easily be able to avail of student loans and realize their dreams much faster, especially with the all-in-one services offered by MSM Unify.

“Students are at the center of the recruitment, and MSM Unify is building an ecosystem where students can practically find almost anything related to their international education journey, including how they will fund their education,” shares Avinav Sharma, Head of Strategy and Business Operations at MSM Unify. “This partnership echoes this thrust—there’s a solution for their education needs.”

Help your students invest in their education with MSM Unify and LiquiLoans.

About LiquiLoans

‌In a world where procuring funds takes ages along with a ton of paperwork, we at LiquiLoans strive to streamline and pace up the entire process for a hassle free financing solution. Using technology to match borrowers and lenders via a peer-to-peer platform, we intend to build a marketplace which not only speeds up the process but also makes it cheaper.LiquiLoans makes it easy to avail secure and quick loans to fund their study abroad dreams

“Take a breath of relief and let us solve your difficulty with our speedy loan transfer process”

About MSM Unify

MSM Unify is an AI-powered international education marketplace serving students, agents, and higher education institutions (HEIs). From 40,000+ program offerings to free study guides and smart agent matching, we help students gain full control over their application and increase their chances of success in studying overseas. Once they apply to their dream school abroad and get accepted into their program of choice, students can also manage this life-changing journey through free tools and resources, articles and quizzes on popular topics, and a discussion forum for like minds on the platform. Read more about MSM Unify at www.msmunify.com .

About M Square Media (MSM)