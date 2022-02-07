Stainless Steel Flanges : Uses and Applications

What are Stainless Steel Flanges?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless Steel Flanges are simple to inspect, clean, and modify. Different stainless steel materials are used to make Stainless Steel Flanges. Stainless steel comes in a variety of grades, based on the material composition and mechanical qualities. These flanges are manufactured and supplied by Viha Steel India, a reputable producer and supplier.

Viha Steel & Forging is a well-known Stainless Steel Flanges Manufacturer and Supplier in the Steel market Worldwide. We provide all types of Stainless Steel 1.4301 Flanges available in various grades. We have all types, shapes, sizes, the thickness of Stainless Steel 1.4301 Flanges in India. Our innovative and cost-effective Stainless Steel Flangesdesigns are outcomes of the rigorous endeavors that our diligent team put together. We are an ISO 9001/2015 certified company. We also supply Carbon Steel Flanges,Inconel Flanges, Monel Flanges,Alloy Steel Flanges, and so on



Viha Steel & Forging only believes in providing the best Quality Products to our customers. Our team strives to lead our peers in providing value-added services and support to our clients throughout the world. We are Specialized in Stainless Steel Flanges, Carbon Steel Flanges, Slip On Flanges, Long Weld Neck Flange, and Weld Neck Flange. We have built a business on strong values of partnerships, transparency, ethics and fair-play. Relationships with our customers, dealers, associates, suppliers, employees are a testimony to our growth together over decades.

Stainless Steel Flanges Uses:

Stainless Steel Flanges are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Stainless Steel Flanges –

Homes and buildings: used with piping, water pipes.

Transporting materials such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.

Automotive industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.

Sewerage systems, industrial water lines, and water mains.

Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.

Plumbing

SS Flange Application

Stainless Steel Flange uses in Paper Mills

Stainless Steel Weld Neck Flange uses in Expansion joints

ASME SA182 SS Slip On Flange uses in Bellows

Stainless Steel Blind Flange uses in Chemical Industries

SS Forged Flange uses in Heating Element Tubing

ANSI B16.5 Stainless Steel Flange uses in Heat Exchangers

SS Pipe Flange uses in High Temperature Mineral Processing

Stainless Steel Socket Weld Flange uses in Spiral Welded tube for burner pipes and flues

Stainless Steel Flanges Specification

Specifications: ASTM A182 / ASME SA182

Dimensions : ANSI/ASME B16.5, B 16.47 Series A & B, B16.48, BS4504, BS 10, EN-1092, DIN, etc.

Standard: ANSI Flanges, ASME Flanges, BS Flanges, DIN Flanges, EN Flanges, etc.

Size : 1/2″ (15 NB) to 48″ (1200NB)

Class / Pressure : 150#, 300#, 600#, 900#, 1500#, 2500#, PN6, PN10, PN16, PN25, PN40, PN64 etc.

Flange Face Type: Flat Face (FF), Raised Face (RF), Ring Type Joint (RTJ)

Grade : 304, 304L, 304H, 310, 310S, 310H, 316, 316L, 316H, 316Ti, 317, 317L, 321, 321H, 347, 347H, 446, 904L

Other Types Of Stainless Steel Flanges:

