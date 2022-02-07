Women’s Bicycle Market is Expected to Surpass over US$ 12.5 Bn in Revenues by 2031 End

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Women’s Bicycle market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Women’s Bicycle

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Women’s Bicycle. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Women’s Bicycle Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=203

According to Fact.MR, the global market for women’s bicycles will propel at a moderate pace, bringing in revenues just over US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2022. Following insights will offer a comprehensive outlook on the future of global women’s bicycle market for the forecast period, 2017-2022.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Women’s Bicycle, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Women’s Bicycle Market.

Despite of drifting behind from the linear advancements involved in development of vehicles over the decades, bicycles continue to remain in vogue across the premise of global sports industry.

Increasing association of cycling activities with healthy lifestyles continues to promote the use of bicycles among consumers, particularly women. Hectic workloads, sedentary jobs and lack of outdoor exposure urge women to hop on their bicycles, and take a ride across the neighborhood, or even the countryside. Baskets attached at the front of women’s bicycles add that chic quotient which we miss in regular bicycles. Apart from being convenient than walking or jogging, women’s bicycles are also gaining traction improving the body metabolism. Increasing entry of women in global sports industry is also propelling the demand for women’s bicycles as a key tool for general regulation of health among female athletes.

From travel to wellness, bicycles are rolling out in heavy numbers, capturing the interests of countryside residents as well as high-spending, urban consumers, particularly women. Health benefits associated with bicycling will keep instrumenting the global sales growth of women’s bicycles.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=203

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Road Bicycle

Sports Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle Technology Conventional

Electric Pricing Low Range

Mid-Range

Premium Range Distribution Channel Independent Outlet

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Franchised Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Third Party Online Channel

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/203

Key Insights on Global Women’s Bicycle Market

Considering the availability of resource, strict laws curbing the use of emission vehicles for short-distance commute, and increasing proliferation of healthy lifestyle, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is estimated to remain the largest market for women’s bicycles through 2022. Hybrid bicycles are expected to be the top-selling product in global women’s bicycle market. In 2017, more than 40% of women’s bicycles sold in the world will be hybrid. Demand for road bikes will also be steady, however, sport bicycles are expected to lose traction in the view of rising proclivity to stationary exercise bikes. Towards the end of 2022, the demand for electric bicycles will gain momentum across the global women’s bicycle market. Currently, more than 80% of global women’s bicycle market is dominated by sales of conventional bicycles. A majority of women will prefer buying mid-priced bicycles, particularly to manage recurrent repair costs caused by infrequent use. Europe’s women’s bicycle market will reach US$ 2.6 Bn value by the end of 2022, becoming a lucrative region, followed by North America. Demand for women’s bicycle in these regions is slated to grow on the backdrop of increasing adoption of cycling for maintaining healthy lifestyles. The report also projects that global sales of women’s bicycle through independent outlets will procure nearly US$ 3.5 Bn revenues by the end of 2022. Direct-to-customer brand stores will also be viewed as lucrative distribution outlets for women’s bicycle across the globe.

Competition Tracking

The report has also observed that companies such as

Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Tandem Group plc

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Accell Group N.V.

Tube Investments of India Limited

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd,

will remain active in expansion of global women’s bicycle market through 2022.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556610765/x-ray-fluoroscopy-market-neurosurgery-is-expected-to-lead-the-market-by-application-accounting-for-6-5-cagr

Key Question answered in the survey of Women’s Bicycle market report:

Sales and Demand of Women’s Bicycle

Growth of Women’s Bicycle Market

Market Analysis of Women’s Bicycle

Market Insights of Women’s Bicycle

Key Drivers Impacting the Women’s Bicycle market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Women’s Bicycle market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Women’s Bicycle

More Valuable Insights on Women’s Bicycle Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Women’s Bicycle, Sales and Demand of Women’s Bicycle, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Sports Domain:



Sports Optics Market -Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 – 2031

Hybrid Bicycles Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Diving Board Market -Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking-Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates