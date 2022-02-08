Faux finish coatings are widely used as decorative paint finishes that imitate the appearance of various materials such as marble, stone, wood, and others. With the rise in requirement for embellishing the interiors of buildings and furniture, faux finish coating manufacturers are expected to witness higher sales and gain more profit over the coming years.

Expansion of the architecture and construction industry coupled with various infrastructure initiatives taken up by governments is fuelling sales across regions. For instance, The Architects’ Council of Europe launched the European Framework for Sustainable Buildings on 27th January 2021, after several years of development of testing. This framework is a new European approach to assess and report on the sustainability performance of buildings, throughout their life cycle.

According to Fact.MR, the global faux finish coatings market is set to expand at over 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Takeaways from Faux Finish Coatings Market Study

High demand for wall glazing faux finish coatings to fuel sales of manufacturers.

Rise in application in building & construction sector to drive growth of stakeholders in the faux finish coatings industry.

North America remains the largest market for faux finish coatings with its epicenter in the United States.

Germany to remain at the forefront of the world’s second-largest faux finish coatings market – Europe.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative destination, with China, Japan, and India as its key countries.

The United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, France, and a few others to take the spotlight for manufacturers of faux finish coatings.

Key Segments Covered

Coating Type Plaster Faux Finish Coatings Metallic Faux Finish Coatings Wall Glazing Faux Finish Coatings Marbleizing Faux Finish Coatings Other Faux Finish Coatings



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Faux Finish Coatings Market

• Canada Faux Finish Coatings Market Sale

• Germany Faux Finish Coatings Market Production

• UK Faux Finish Coatings Market Industry

• Spain Faux Finish Coatings Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Faux Finish Coatings Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Faux Finish Coatings Market Intelligence

• India Faux Finish Coatings Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Faux Finish Coatings Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Faux Finish Coatings Market Scenario

• Brazil Faux Finish Coatings Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Faux Finish Coatings Market Sales Intelligence

