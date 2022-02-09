TRAVIS LUNN NAMED PRESIDENT & COO OF BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA NJ

Atlantic City, NJ, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — MGM Resorts International has proclaimed the appointment of Travis Lunn as President & Chief in operation Officer (COO) of Borgata edifice Casino & Spa. He can administrate the resort’s daily operations and supply strategic leadership and direction. Lunn will assume the role antecedently controlled by Melonie Johnson, who is returning to the company’s MGM National Harbor property as President & COO.

Most recently, Lunn served because the MGM Resorts Southeast cluster President & COO, wherever he light-emitting diode Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi. underneath his leadership, each property achieved incomparable high gambling revenues for multiple months in 2021 whereas at the same time implemented comprehensive COVID health Associate in Nursing safety protocols. Lunn additionally designed sturdy community relationships within the region through his participation on the coast Business Council’s governance committee.

“It’s an honor to be connection this unbelievably gifted team,” Lunn said. “Borgata could be a foremost resort destination with a complete recognition nationwide for its spectacular accommodations, cooking program, and amusement offerings. I can’t wait to leap in and connect with all of the employees, guests, and native community members.”

Lunn brings over twenty years of gambling and cordial reception expertise to Borgata. before his role overseeing MGM Resorts’ Mississippi properties, Lunn light-emitting diode MGM Grand metropolis as chief and senior vice chairman of Operations. Before connection MGM Resorts, he served as vice-chairman of Operations for the laborious Rock edifice & Casino in Las Vegas and chief of edifice Operations for The Venetian and therefore the Palazzo resorts.

Lunn received a bachelor’s degree in edifice Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.