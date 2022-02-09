Buying Buddy Launches New IDX Widgets For Real Estate Marketing

DENVER, Colorado, USA, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — The new IDX search widgets for real estate marketing from Buying Buddy are now available.

Real estate agents who use the Buying Buddy plugin can easily install and deploy the widget for their real estate marketing, without needing a website developer for integration. The Buying Buddy IDX search tool is the most advanced of it’s kind with more than 40 property search fields. The widgets allow buyers to like individual properties, save their property searches, sign up for new listing alerts, and also captures contact information directly into the Buying Buddy CRM.

The new IDX property search widget is one of the many features of the Buying Buddy plugins for WordPress, SquareSpace, Joomla, Weebly, PHP, and other platforms. It includes interactive maps, custom forms, lead capture tools, support for custom landing pages, and more.

“I recently built a new WordPress website using the Buying Buddy widgets and I am in love with the layouts!” said Rene Hart, a top Broker in Hawaii. “It was easy to integrate the IDX with my website and the Buying Buddy customer service is outstanding.” she continued.



“We are extremely excited to launch our new IDX property search widgets,” said Paul Eastwood, founder of Buying Buddy. “We are always striving to offer the most advanced real estate marketing tools for agents. All of the Buying Buddy widgets seamlessly integrate MLS data with any website, and make it easy for agents to attract buyers and convert them into clients.”

Buying Buddy IDX widgets currently offer access to MLS data nationwide, including everything from large metropolitan areas like Metrolist MLS in California, NTRIS in North Texas, and Bright MLS in the Delaware/Maryland/Pennsylvania area, to smaller areas like Hernando County MLS in Florida and Wyoming MLS. More areas are being added weekly, says a company representative.



About Buying Buddy

Buying Buddy is designed to make real estate business more predictable by giving agents the tools they need to more easily run their business. The company has been creating IDX and lead management solutions for real estate agents and teams since 2003.

Today, Buying Buddy IDX + CRM provides sophisticated website, lead capture, and lead management tools for real estate agents, teams, and brokerage offices.

For more information about how it works, visit BuyingBuddy.com.

Press Contact:

Paul Eastwood

800-205-0317

marketing@buyingbuddy.com