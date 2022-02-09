In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Growth, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Research Forecasts to 2028

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 09, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is projected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, according to Million Insights. The market is expected to grow with a 9.5% CAGR above the forecast period, from 2020 to 2028. The rising demand for seamless connectivity among passengers is one of the major factors to drive market growth. In addition, the growing number of non-stop long-haul flights across the globe is projected to have a positive impact on market growth.

IFEC capabilities are gaining traction due to advanced features with wireless connectivity offered to passengers. These capabilities are expected to offer various growth opportunities to airlines. The airlines are striving to change their IFC service providers to get the technologically advanced performance and provide a pleasant experience to the passengers. The above-mentioned factors are encouraging the market players to implement some marketing strategies such as collaborations and partnerships to sustain in competitive market and to expand their geographical presence.

The majority of airlines are replacing heavy screens and cablings with onboard Wi-Fi systems for passengers in order to accommodate the BYOD model, which helps to decrease the overall weight of the aircraft. Increasing trend to bring personal electronic devices on board and pay to use additional cost for using Wi-Fi during the flight is expected to fuel the IFEC market growth over the next few years. Additionally, increasing demand for watching live TV onboard directly on the passenger’s personal devices is expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

IFEC Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hardware

Non-Portable

Portable

Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Content

Stored

Streamed

IFEC Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

IFEC Offering Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

In-flight Entertainment (IFE)

In-flight Connectivity (IFC)

IFEC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

