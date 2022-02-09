Women’s Bicycle Market Unit Sales to Witness heightened Growth in the Near Future

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Women’s Bicycle market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Women’s Bicycle

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Women’s Bicycle. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Women’s Bicycle Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Women’s Bicycle, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Women’s Bicycle Market.

Competition Tracking

The report has also observed that companies such as

Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Tandem Group plc

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Accell Group N.V.

Tube Investments of India Limited

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd,

Market Taxonomy

Product Type Road Bicycle

Sports Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle Technology Conventional

Electric Pricing Low Range

Mid-Range

Premium Range Distribution Channel Independent Outlet

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Franchised Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Third Party Online Channel

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

Commuting short distances on bicycles has become symbolic to healthy lifestyle. Impact of bicycling on body aesthetics has motivated women from all corners of the world.

Manufacturers are focusing towards upping the trendiness of bicycles, and also lifting their performance without increasing riding discomfort. The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global women’s bicycle market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Scope

The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global women’s bicycle market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis.

Bicycle manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals.

Summary

The report commences with a brief information of the global women’s bicycle market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report.

The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global women’s bicycle market.

Overview

The next section offers an overview of the women’s bicycle market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – women’s bicycle.

In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period.

The report’s succeeding section focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macroeconomic, demand, and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is contained in the report for better provision of decision-making insights to clients.

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global women’s bicycle market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of women’s bicycle.

With continuous evolution of the sports industry, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for women’s bicycle manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

Considering the wide scope of the global women’s bicycle market, Fact.MR offers a segment-wise analysis and forecast.

The global women’s bicycle market has been categorized on the basis of product type, technology, pricing, distribution channel and region. This segmentation analysis is comprehensive, coupled with a detailed country-wise forecast provided on all parameters.

The report’s last section comprises of the global women’s bicycle market competitive landscape, to provide readers with the dashboard view of company analysis and market players.

This competitive intelligence is based on the providers’ categories across value chain, and their presence in the global women’s bicycle market.

Key Insights on Global Women’s Bicycle Market

Considering the availability of resource, strict laws curbing the use of emission vehicles for short-distance commute, and increasing proliferation of healthy lifestyle, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is estimated to remain the largest market for women’s bicycles through 2022. Hybrid bicycles are expected to be the top-selling product in global women’s bicycle market. In 2017, more than 40% of women’s bicycles sold in the world will be hybrid. Demand for road bikes will also be steady, however, sport bicycles are expected to lose traction in the view of rising proclivity to stationary exercise bikes. Towards the end of 2022, the demand for electric bicycles will gain momentum across the global women’s bicycle market. Currently, more than 80% of global women’s bicycle market is dominated by sales of conventional bicycles. A majority of women will prefer buying mid-priced bicycles, particularly to manage recurrent repair costs caused by infrequent use. Europe’s women’s bicycle market will reach US$ 2.6 Bn value by the end of 2022, becoming a lucrative region, followed by North America. Demand for women’s bicycle in these regions is slated to grow on the backdrop of increasing adoption of cycling for maintaining healthy lifestyles. The report also projects that global sales of women’s bicycle through independent outlets will procure nearly US$ 3.5 Bn revenues by the end of 2022. Direct-to-customer brand stores will also be viewed as lucrative distribution outlets for women’s bicycle across the globe.

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of women’s bicycles in the global market, which include Samchuly Bicycle Co., Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Tube Investments of India Limited, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Limited, Tandem Group plc, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Accell Group N.V.

