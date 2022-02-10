Are you having issues as a result of the unfavorable comments on Glassdoor?

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Managing online reputation has become crucial & plays a vital role in keeping the corporate image of any company clean & secure. With ORM, positive steps can be taken in the right direction to maintain and even develop the value of an organization by managing Customer base, Customer satisfaction rate, Customer retention rate, Return on Investment, Revenue, Profit Margin & sales.

How to Manage Glassdoor Negative Comments?

The problems might be numerous but we have a universal solution!

IBRANDtech, the one and only specialize ORM services provider has not just got answers, but solutions to each of the problems. The company ORM masters will come up with best suited strategies and solutions exclusively for you. These Glassdoor dedicated strategies would broadly comprise of the following,

Optimum profile creation/refining

Positive image building and portrayal

Reviews transformation and management

Tackling hateful/abusive content, cyber bullying etc

Increasing the ratings

Positive perception creation

A rise in the website traffic

Building trust and credibility

Optimum use of the platform to sustain a positive brand reputation for your business

Branding & Perception – The best, proven, and effective branding strategies, to carve out the brand in you.

Complaint & Review Management – Dedicated legal services in addition to handling business specific complaints and customer review management.

Customer Satisfaction – Specially deployed ORM strategies that will help you gain customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Here are a few facts about Online Reputation Management –

85%of consumers trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations.

Nearly 3 out of 4 consumers trust a company more if it has positive reviews.

60% of consumers say that negative reviews made them not want to use a business.

49% of consumers need at least a four-star rating before they choose to use a business.

Consumers read an average of 7 reviews before trusting a business.

Reviews that only gave 1 or 2 stars failed to convert 86% of prospective customers.

Why Glassdoor?

Glassdoor is a platform where current and past employees anonymously rate any particular organization by giving reviews. This generates authenticity about the company as the reviews are candid and anonymous. Hence, the majority of the users tend to believe in all the ratings that are posted on Glassdoor.

Glassdoor facts, stats and figures

Glassdoor is a leading platform for reviews among employees & employers

Glassdoor is blessed with a whopping 50 million unique monthly visitors

1.3 million employers have a presence on the platform

Useful in establishing strong trust among employees and clients

As many as 86% of the aspirants are likely to go through company reviews and ratings prior to applying.

How IBRANDtech Offers the Best?

IBRANDtech believes in bringing the best results for you. That’s why a powerful platform like Glassdoor, has a wide base. As a part of the Review Management services for Glassdoor, IBRANDtech caters the following:

Close monitoring of the received reviews

You can focus on the other important and essential things related to your business, as we take care of review monitoring for you.

Providing your reviews a boost

Regardless of whether you respond to all your negative reviews, it’s wiser to have users discover positive reviews too. On the off chance that you have a considerable measure of negative reviews and relatively fewer positive ones, you might have to be proactive regarding maintaining the balance. Odds are you have many happy employees that would be eager to praise you. What is required is simply to persuade them to write an honest review. IBRANDtech can get this done for you, using the latest techniques.

Transforming negative reviews into positive ones

No entrepreneur would wish for negative reviews online. What if you could transform a bad review into one that works in your favor? Nothing like it! There are techniques using which you can transform a negative review into a useful one for your business, and IBRANDtech experts can do it for you.

IBRANDtech deals with the online hate content /complaints & reviews received by businesses, as a part of review deletion services.

IBRANDtech has an in-house team of legal experts, who would be taking care of all kinds of legal issues, court orders etc., to handle Reviews, Comments and Complaints. Involves source tracking, handling complaints with mutual understanding, and last but not the least, taking the legal way if required.