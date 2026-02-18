‘Smallville,’ ‘Sailor Moon,’ ‘Reno 911!’ Stars Added To FAN EXPO Philadelphia Lineup, May 29-31

PHILADELPHIA, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — The 100-day countdown to FAN EXPO Philadelphia 2026 may still be a week away, but that’s not keeping stars of some favorite franchises from making their plans to be at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City, May 29-31. Today the show announced the addition of Smallville headliners Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Erica Durance and Kristin Kreuk, the Sailor Moon threesome of Stephanie Sheh, Linda Ballantyne and Katie Griffin, and Reno 911! leads Cedric Yarbrough and Thomas Lennon to the annual pop culture extravaganza.

Fans of the 2001-2011 series interpretation of the “Superman” story will take particular delight in the “Smallville Nights Experience,” with Welling and Rosenbaum sharing stories from set, directing fans in unforgettable moments and more in an exclusives setting. This one-night-only event promises a blast of the past and a few surprises, and attendees of the separately ticketed event leave with a special keepsake and get a chance to win prizes straight from Tom’s and Michael’s collections. Details and pricing available at fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/special-experiences/.

Welling (“Clark Kent”) also played “Lt. Marcus Pierce / Cain” in “Lucifer” and “’Karate Rob’ Meltzer” in Judging Amy and has had roles in the films Cheaper by the Dozen, The Fog, Draft Day and The Choice.

Rosenbaum (“Lex Luthor”) was also seen recently as the character “Buddy Dobbs” on the TV Land series Impastor. He is also known for voicing “Wally West / The Flash” on the popular animated series Justice League and Justice League Unlimited.

Durance (“Lois Lane”) followed up her successful seven-year run on the DC series with an even bigger project — the lead on the five-year run of the NBC and CTV drama Saving Hope, which she also produced. She is now a regular on the popular holiday TV movie circuit.

Kreuk (“Lana Lang”) was also featured as “Catherine Chandler” in The CW sci-fi series Beauty & the Beast and as “Joanna Hanley” in the CBC legal drama series Burden of Truth.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will mark the first appearance together of Sheh and Ballantyne and Griffin, who portrayed “Usagi” and “Serena,” respectively, in iterations of the Sailor Moon franchise.

The Smallville foursome, Sailor Moon trio and Reno 911! duo join an already solid early FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity roster that includes:

• Lord of the Rings “Four Hobbits” Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood

• Star Trek universe standouts Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner

• The Goonies stars Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Judith Hoag, Robbie Rist, Ernie Reyes Jr., Brian Tochi, Kenn Scott and François Chau

Many additional FAN EXPO Philadelphia guest announcements will follow in the coming weeks, including world-class lineups of comic creators, voice actors, cosplayers, and more.

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com.

Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

